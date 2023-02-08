The month of February is filled with hearts in celebration of Valentine’s Day. February is also heart healthy month, and it isn’t the candy hearts that we share during this time of the year that keeps our heart healthy. Remembering heart health for ourselves and our family members is important every day of the year, and can help prevent strokes and heart disease as well as maintain quality of life.
The American Heart Association has developed “Life’s Simple Seven for Kids” to help families understand what it means to keep our hearts healthy:
Keep a healthy weight. This can be achieved by keeping active and eating right.
Keep your total cholesterol healthy. Choose foods for you and your family members that are low in trans fat and saturated fat to avoid cholesterol in your arteries.
Eat a heart-healthy diet. A diet full of fruits and vegetables is very important for a healthy heart. Also include whole grain foods, low fat dairy products and lean proteins. Try to avoid drinks with saturated fat and added sugar.
Be physically active every day. Try to by physically active every day. This might include walking, dancing, playing sports, riding a bike or other activities you enjoy!
Keep your blood sugar healthy. Maintaining a healthy blood sugar may help avoid getting heart disease or diabetes. Seek the help of a health care professional in measuring your blood sugar.
Keep your blood pressure healthy. A normal blood pressure level is achievable by getting enough physical activity, eating a low sodium, heart-healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.
Avoid using tobacco products and smoking. Using tobacco products negatively affects all organs and can lead to cancer and heart disease.
Heart-Healthy Oatmeal-Fruit Muffins
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1/3 cup oil (such as canola oil)
- 1-1/4 cup flour
- 1 cup oatmeal (uncooked)
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries
Nonstick cooking spray or oil (to grease muffin cups)
Preheat oven to 400. Put the egg, milk and oil in a small mixing bowl. Slowly stir them together. In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, oatmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and dried fruit. Stir until they are mixed.
Pour the egg-milk-oil mix into the medium bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir until the dry ingredients are barely moistened. Do not over mix (the batter should be lumpy). Spray with nonstick cooking spray or grease each cup in the muffin pans. Fill the muffin cups half full with batter. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the muffins are golden brown. Makes 12 muffins.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Green Monster Smoothie
- 1-1/2 cup strawberries, hulled
- 2 cups spinach
- 1/2 banana, peeled
- 1 Tbsp. orange juice concentrate
- 1/2 single serving low-fat yogurt, any flavor
- 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup milk, water or juice
Place prepared ingredients in freezer safe bag. Push out air and lay flat in freezer. When ready to prepare, place ingredients in blender with 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup milk, water, or juice. Makes two servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Frozen Fruit Skewers with Chocolate Drizzle
- 1 lb. fresh pineapple
- 2 cups strawberries
- 2 bananas
- 3 kiwis
- 1/4 cup hard-shell chocolate drizzle
- 10 bamboo skewers
Clean fruit and cut into chunks. Thread fruit on the skewers alternately so that approximately two chunks of each fruit are on the skewer. Place skewers in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze for at least one hour. A few minutes before serving, drizzle the skewers with chocolate topping and return to freezer until ready to serve.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Broccoli Cauliflower Salad
- 1-1/2 cup broccoli florets
- 1-1/2 cup cauliflower florets
- 3/4 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
- 3/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
Cook bacon in large skillet until crisp. Drain on paper towels, crumble and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine broccoli, cauliflower, cheese and bacon. Prepare the dressing by mixing the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour dressing over vegetables and gently mix. (This also can be made as a layered salad, with the dressing served on the side or drizzled over the top.)
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Burgundy Beef and Vegetable Stew
- 1-1/2 lb. beef eye round
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 13.75-oz. can beef broth
- 1/2 cup burgundy wine
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1-1/2 cups baby carrots
- 1 cup frozen whole pearl onions
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1 8-ounce package frozen sugar snap peas
Trim fat from beef and cut into 1-inch pieces. In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat, add beef (in two batches) and brown evenly. Pour off drippings and return all the beef to Dutch oven. Season with salt, pepper and thyme and add broth, wine and garlic.
Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover tightly and simmer 1-1/2 hours. Add carrots and onions and continue cooking for another 35 to 40 minutes, or until beef and vegetables are tender. Bring stew to a boil. Dissolve cornstarch in water and add mixture to stew. Cook and stir for one minute and then add the peas. Reduce heat and continue cooking and stirring for 3 to 4 minutes, until peas are heated through.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 celery stalks, sliced
- 4 oz. mushrooms
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- 1 Tbsp. parsley
- 10 oz. frozen peas
- 6 oz. chicken, cubed
- 5 cups water
- 2-1/2 cup egg noodles
Combine all ingredients except noodles in a slow cooker. Cover; cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. Stir in noodles. Increase heat to high and cook for 1 to 1-1/2 hours longer.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
- 8 cups bite-sized pieces fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup julienne strips jicama or carrot sticks
- 1/2 cup sliced fresh radishes
- 1 medium mango or 3 medium fresh oranges, peeled, seeded and cut up
- Optional: 1/4 hard-boiled egg, chopped, on each serving
- Optional: strawberries as garnish
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp. finely diced onions
- 2 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/3 cup canola oil
In tightly covered container, shake all dressing ingredients. In a large bowl, toss dressing and remaining ingredients. Garnish with egg and/or strawberries, if desired. Makes 4 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins
- 2 cups flour (can make 1 cup whole wheat)
- 3⁄4 cups sugar
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon
- 3⁄4 tsp. allspice
- 1⁄3 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, large (large)
- 3⁄4 cups pumpkin (canned)
- 2 cups cranberries (fresh or frozen chopped)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Sift together dry ingredients (flour through allspice) and set aside.
Beat oil, eggs, and pumpkin together until well blended.
Add the wet ingredients (pumpkin mixture) to the dry ingredients all at once. Stir until moistened.
Fold in chopped cranberries.
Spoon into paper lined muffin cups.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 30 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Massachusetts Extension Nutrition Education Program
Creamy Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich
- 2 cooked chicken breast halves, diced
- 1 ripe avocado, sliced
- 1/2 cup low fat sour cream
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Process chicken in a food processor until finely chopped or chop finely by hand. Add avocado, sour cream, black pepper, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder and salt. Process until completely combined and almost pureed.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Ranch Dressing Master Mix
- 2 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes
- 5 Tbsp. dried minced onions
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
Mix together and store in an airtight container until ready to use. Label, date and store in a cool, dry place. Use within three months.
Dressing
- 1 cup low-fat mayonnaise
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- 3 Tbsp. dry ranch mix
Chill salad dressing for a couple of hours in the refrigerator before serving to blend flavors. Shake and serve.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
