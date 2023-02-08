In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

The month of February is filled with hearts in celebration of Valentine’s Day. February is also heart healthy month, and it isn’t the candy hearts that we share during this time of the year that keeps our heart healthy. Remembering heart health for ourselves and our family members is important every day of the year, and can help prevent strokes and heart disease as well as maintain quality of life.

The American Heart Association has developed “Life’s Simple Seven for Kids” to help families understand what it means to keep our hearts healthy:

0208 recipes 1.tif
0208 recipes 2.tif
0208 recipes 3.tif

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.