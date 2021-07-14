“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on Earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in Heaven.” Matthew 6:19-20.
Birthday wishes to Jase Montgomery, July 11; Makenzie Daughtery, July 14; Nancy F. Heavner, July 15; Jeff Bohrer, July 16; Betty Jo Bohrer and Stephanie Hott, July 17; Robert Haslacker III, July 18; Gary Ginevan, July 21; Shannon Shanks, July 22; Julie Bohrer Masse, July 24; Darlene Bradfield, July 25; April Hendrick, Bockious and Ireland Heavner, July 30.
Anniversary wishes to Colten and Sarah Corbin, July 21; Steve and Betty Thomas, July 26; Andrew and Shannon Largent, July 27; Denny and Angie Smith, July 28.
Kenny and Mary Pownell opened their yard to celebrate the 4th of July. Family and friends came with all kinds of desserts. Great time visiting and when it started getting dark, Kenny and sons started lighting fireworks. They were beautiful. Look forward to this every year. Wonderful way to celebrate the 4th.
Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren will be holding 1 day VBS Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Theme is “Under the Sea.” Lunch will be served. Sunday, July 11 had a Sharing Sunday instead of Worship Hour.
Vickie Malcolm, Jenna and Summer Hyson each shared a song. Beverly Malcolm and Roger Montgomery Jr. shared a testimony of what they had been through.
Community Fellowship Church is presenting a Community Extravaganza on July 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Stop by Slanesville General Store for Free Admission tickets. Lots of free food and activities.
Birthday party for Kent and Brittany Abe’s twin daughters Emmie and Charlie for their 3rd birthday was held on Saturday, July 10. Well-attended and enjoyed by all family and friends.
A 10th birthday party was given for Jase Montgomery on July 11 by his parents, Roger and Jennifer.
Anthony and Brittany Lewis enjoyed a week at Outer Banks, North Carolina. They went on the dolphin tour, aquarium and other places of interest, and enjoyed seafood restaurants.
Cindy Parker and Donna Nestor spent a couple days in Lancaster sightseeing. Went to Sight and Sound to watch the live show of ESTER on Tuesday. Two friends having a good time.
Remember in prayer Keithie Lambert, Crystal Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Jeff Veach, Kenny Wolford, Lovella Thomas and Dora Martin.
