ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Arts Council is offering a variety of classes and creative opportunities in their studios in the WVSDB Brannon Building in Romney.
Airbrush Introduction class will teach techniques and control of the airbrush that can be used for many purposes such as temporary airbrush tattoos, car, motorcycle, vehicle illustrations, Ceramic Pottery glazes, T-Shirt designs, fine art, signs and more.
Airbrush is great for getting smooth transitions of color in artwork. Plus applying different kinds of medium such as watercolor acrylic, lacquers, enamels, and ceramic paints. Classes will be by professional commercial artist John D’Amico, who is known locally as “The Mural Guy” – see his work on the Moose Lodge, the Romney swimming Pool building on School Street, the beautiful flower and bee mural when one enters Romney from the east and the art panels on the Hampshire Co-op Building on South Marsham.
Students will learn the basics to get comfortable with airbrushes. The $35 fee includes paint and airbrush guns and application of Temporary Airbrush Tattoo (TAT) choosing from a selection of over 1,000 stencils.
Class will be held on June 22 from 6-8 p.m. at John D’Amico’s Studio, Room 201, WVDBS Brannon Building in the Town of Romney. For more information and to make a reservation, contact John D’Amico by email at johndamicostudios@gmail.com or by calling 304-822-4437. Class size is limited to three persons, so hurry.
Rentals for personal projects are also available and will be discussed.
“Doodles” is a very simple embroidery technique using huck towel fabric and Swedish embroidery. The class is on Thursday, June 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Studio 203 in the Brannon Building in Romney and will be taught by Dale Brady. A fee of $25 includes all materials. For more information and to make a reservation, email classes@HampshireArts.org or call 304-834-8369.
“Very beginning needlework” – with one simple stitch (and a cookie cutter – bring a favorite), we will create a colorful tablecloth.
The class meets on Thursday, June 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Studio 203 in the Brannon Building in Romney and will be taught by Dale Brady. A fee of $25 includes all materials. For more information and to make a reservation, email classes@HampshireArts.org or call 304-834-8369.
Writers Circle meets in the Brannon Building Studio 203 in Romney on Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 for anyone interested in writing in any genre. This group will be self-led with goals discussed and writing from prompts will be part of the session. The doors open at 5 and writers are invited to bring a snack or supper. For more information email write@HampshireArts.org or call Dale Brady at 304-834-8369.
