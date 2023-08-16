10 Hampshire girls shine in state level showmanship
LEWISBURG — The West Virginia State Fair draws an impressive 160,000 people annually, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. With a lively atmosphere and high attendance, the state’s livestock competition was “fierce,” but 10 determined Hampshire County ladies shined as true beacons of agricultural heritage.
The girls who exhibited in this year’s state showmanship were Holly Barnes, Catelynn Flanagan, Morgan Fields, Jaelyn Hirschberg, Madison Combs, Jada Stotler, Haylee Stotler, Olivia Bohrer, Kinley Iser and RandiJo Wolford.
Haylee Stotler, who will be starting her sophomore year in the upcoming week, earned Champion Shorthorn Plus last week and said she reveled in the “fierce competition that the exhibitors bring.” Though the competition grows more intense with each passing year, Haylee’s ambitions remain undaunted.
“My plan is to win Master Showman,” she said. But competition is not without camaraderie, as she admitted to liking the opportunity to form connections with other exhibitors beyond county lines.
Heading into her junior year is Madison Combs, who showed for the first time with her heifer, Linda, at the state fair.
“We were one of the first ones picked to enter the final drive, which was very exciting,” Madison shared enthusiastically. “Once we got in there, we showed our hearts out and got into the top ten in our division, Intermediate Showmen – this was for the whole state!”
On Saturday, Madison had the Breeding Heifer Judging, and Linda scored well in that too. Madison enjoyed her experience and plans to exhibit an animal at the state level again.
Augusta’s Holly Barnes also shared enthusiasm in showing at the fair for the first time with her market lamb, Kenny, in the medium-weight division. Holly secured third in her class of 15. There were 13 classes of market lambs and a total of 178 entries.
A seasoned competitor in regional Jackpot Shows, Holly has shared her passion with kids worldwide. This year, however, Holly leaped at the chance to participate in the state-level exhibition with her mother Jody’s support. Jody’s schedule is rarely open during the state fair due to her start of teaching responsibilities – but not this year.
“It’s now or never; let’s experience it,” Holly said about the “stressful but rewarding” opportunity.
For kids considering showing at the state level, she encouraged them to seize the moment, knowing that they may not be "totally prepared" in their first attempt. She noticed new techniques and enjoyed the company of other kids she was showing with.
“You just have to experience it,” Holly said.
With calloused hands and determined hearts, these young gals stepped out of the spotlight and are now transitioning back to their school season, all while keeping their love for animal-keeping in check for next year.
“It takes a lot of hard work and knowledge to make a good team between a showman and their animal. They represent the ag industry well, and our Hampshire County exhibitors represented our county very well,” Jody said.
