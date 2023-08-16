10 Hampshire girls shine in state level showmanship

Holly Barnes and her lamb, and Kenny show the judges the best they got.

LEWISBURG — The West Virginia State Fair draws an impressive 160,000 people annually, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. With a lively atmosphere and high attendance, the state’s livestock competition was “fierce,” but 10 determined Hampshire County ladies shined as true beacons of agricultural heritage.

Haylee Stotler shows her “fierce” face.
RandiJo Wolford took second in class for light weight, fifth overall in light weight champion and first in class for heavy weight.
Oliva Bohrer claimed third in her class of medium and heavy weight.

