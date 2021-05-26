You know, bad guys. Or, for the English teachers among us, “antagonists.”
If my life were a movie (potentially an Oscar-winning, musically-driven, expertly-directed film), who would be the antagonist?
I think that as an adult living in reality, not cinema, the answer is clear.
It’s me. I’m my own antagonist.
Seriously, more often than not, I am the one making things hard for myself, and it manifests itself in about a million tiny ways in my day-to-day existence.
Take toilet paper, for example.
Growing up, if I was in the bathroom and there was an empty roll of toilet paper staring me dead in the face (an unfortunate position to be in, but we’ve all been there), there was a pretty good chance that the villain responsible was one of my brothers. Maybe they were clueless. Maybe they were lazy. Maybe they did it on purpose to make my life difficult. Whatever the reason, in that situation, someone else was the bad guy.
Not anymore. Now, I’m the only one I can blame for an empty toilet paper roll. A grumbled expletive preceding the commonly uttered phrase, “Come on, Emma June,” and there’s no denying it: I’m my own antagonist.
Or, in a similar strain, not refilling my ice cube trays. It’s all fun and games until I hard-boil some eggs and I need a tray of ice cubes to cool them down. I look in my freezer, and nothing. Nada. No ice, ice, baby, and it happens again: “Come on, Emma June.”
Here’s a doozy: remember a couple weeks ago when there was a gas shortage (or was it only a predicted gas shortage? Were people actually hoarding gas? What was happening there? Am I living in a simulation?)?
I knew good and well that my tank was running on empty. The little go-get-gas light was on and had been for a few days, but I was conveniently ignoring it.
Then, I’m hearing that there’s going to be a run on the gas stations. Everyone’s buying up all the gas. The stations are packed. The Facebook experts are telling me that the entire city of Winchester is out of gas and that we’d better buckle up and fill ‘er up, because we were next.
So, naturally, I joined the throngs of people buying up all the gas, cursing myself the whole time. “Come on, Emma June.”
I really did that to myself. There was no one to blame but me.
Every time I’m late, every time I miss getting my trash out to the curb on pickup day, every time I lose my phone, it’s all me. Long gone are the days when I could bellow at my brothers for inconveniencing me, because now, apparently, I’m a grown up, and it’s all on me.
It’s not really healthy to think of your life as a movie, no matter how awesome the hypothetical soundtrack is. It’s one of those things about being an adult, though, right? Taking ownership and responsibility?
Sure, it feels better to have a bad guy to blame everything on, but that doesn’t work for real life.
Here’s a thought: with every inconvenience, I can take it as a learning experience. That way, maybe I won’t have to chastise myself as much for being the pebble in my own shoe. Over and over again.
Say it with me, everyone: “Come on, Emma June.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.