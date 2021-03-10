The post office dept. is finally getting some media criticism for the slow mail delivery we have been experiencing for the past few months. It might be doing some good; utility bills are still being delivered late, but junk mail and seed catalogs are arriving on a regular basis. However, the Hampshire Review is still taking 3 weeks to be delivered to P.O. boxes; rural mail routes are faring a little better.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has been holding Sunday morning worship service with all health dept. rules being observed. It is the hope that bible study and Sunday school services will be resumed in the next few weeks. The calendar says that spring begins in 2 weeks. The crocus and daffodils are pushing through in the flowerbeds. Although it has been a rather mild winter, not much snow, I will be glad to see an end to the cold winds and weather.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will probably not hold their annual Easter bake sale this year but are panning to hold the barbecued chicken on April 3. I will have more details in my next column. They will be missed by Lucille and Dwight and everyone in the community.
Another sign of spring: don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour on March 14 as Daylight Savings Time begins.
I hope everyone has a happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Happy birthday wishes to: Becky Smith, March 1; Elias Brill, March 2; Cody Smith, March 4; Harold Switzer, March 6; Lois Lupton, March 8; and Peggy Seldon, March 12.
A special 90th birthday wish to Mabel Davis on March 15.
Congratulations to George and Dawn Stickman, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 6.
