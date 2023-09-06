With a recent broadening of blood donation eligibility guidelines, the American Red Cross is welcoming more donors into its mission.
Updated FDA blood donation eligibility guidelines will eliminate the broad, longstanding time-based deferrals based on sexual orientation.
Under the new donor screening process, all donors will answer the same eligibility questions – regardless of gender or sexual orientation – and will be assessed for blood donation based on individual risk factors, not sexual orientation.
This change eliminates the FDA’s previous policy that deferred men who have sex with men from giving blood.
The Red Cross celebrates this move – a historic move – as significant progress, and a testament to their commitment to an inclusive blood donation process that treats all potential donors with equality and respect while also maintaining the safety of the blood supply.
The new screening process is backed by science, the Red Cross reports: for years, the organization has worked to change the deferral policy concerning men who have sex with men. This work included decades of data collection and assessment to improve transfusion safety, ongoing advocacy to eliminate donor questions based on sexual orientation and their contributory role in the FDA-funded ADVANCE Study.
Big picture, what do the updated eligibility guidelines mean?
The Red Cross used the example of Los Angeles cancer researcher Andrew Goldstein, who was a regular blood donor in his younger years before the FDA’s old policies rendered him ineligible to donate as a gay man.
He participated in the ADVANCE Study in 2021, which sought to gather data to evaluate the possibility of moving to an individual donor assessment. Now, he’s able to give blood again.
“There’s so much in the world that you can’t help with…but something like giving blood feels like something so small that you can do,” Goldstein said. “It means a lot to me that I’ll be able to do that again.”
For more information about blood donor eligibility – and information specific to the LGBTQ+ community – visit the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.