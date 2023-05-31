Children’s story hour every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks and the Three Bears & Three Billy Goats Gruff. Crafts and activities also provided to go along with the themes.
June 5-10 during open hours: Yard Sale – Upstairs on the balcony.
June 3 from 11-3 p.m.: Family Day — come celebrate with your Family. We will be having games, bouncy house, movie and snacks.
June 5, 10-11:30 a.m.: Photo Club
June 6, 5:30 p.m.: Lego Night come build pinwheels
June 6, 11 a.m.: Pop Bottle Rockets with the WVU Extension Office
June 7, 4 p.m.: Board Meeting
June 7, 11 a.m.: Twist & Turn by Whitney (special children’s programs)
June 8, 5:30 p.m.: Game Night (Special Children’s programs)
June 13, 5:30 p.m.: Food of the Month. We will be learning about strawberries with Amie Dawson from WVU Extension Office
June 14, 11 a.m.: Let’s Learn with Lacey – Interactive story hour (Free Books)
Summer Reading Program 2023
June 1: Sign-ups begin at the library
June 17: Summer Reading Program Kick-off party at the Wellness Center from noon until 2 p.m. June 23: Animal Tales Program by the Carnegie Center from noon-12:45 p.m. (Sign-Ups are required – limit to 20 patrons) Please inquire at front desk.
June 29: Kids Painting Class with Missy Shockey from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Sign-ups required- $5 Fee) Please inquire at front desk.
June 30: Tony M. – “I’m With the Band” program 1 p.m.
Month-long Programs
Beanstack: We will be running our “All Together Now” summer reading program reading challenge from June 1 through July 22.
Makerspace: Watermelon Coasters (small wooden circles, paint)
Knitters: Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Seed Library: Stop by and pick up some seeds for your garden this year
Passive Program: National Camping Month- Where is your favorite place to camp? Stop by the front desk to get your arrow to post at our camp sight.
