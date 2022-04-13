For a recent retreat I planned to attend, I needed to identify an object in our home that’s meaningful to me.
The instructions were not to select a photo of a person who has been important in my life. Rather, I needed to choose one thing that I’d be sure to take along if we decided to move in the future. As I searched our home, I had difficulty determining which one meaningful thing best told my story.
I asked my husband for help. He looked up from where he stood in our kitchen, instantly pointed a finger, and suggested, “Take that.” Perplexed, I asked, “You think the wall clock I bought 2 months ago at the Dollar General is my most meaningful thing?”
He quickly recovered, “No, I meant the thing beside it.” Again, I inquired, “That picture of Hampton Roads? I’m not to select a photo.” He countered, “It’s not a person’s photo. It’s a map.”
Realizing his complete lack of serious interest, I questioned if he was just pointing to the first thing, he saw to escape the conversation. With an all too familiar grin, he confirmed my suspicion.
I’m glad he wasn’t facing the other way. Otherwise, he would’ve suggested my wine rack, a wooden block of knives, or a sign I bought at a charity event with the words, “I enjoy long romantic walks to the fridge.”
As it was, I hemmed and hawed over my selection and sent a picture of 3 different meaningful items.
In my top 3 was a pie safe my Grandpap made. My Grandma kept it on her sun porch where, as a child, we’d spend hours together doing jigsaw puzzles, playing school or pretending to be “The Brady Bunch” sisters. My Pap was always Marcia.
I didn’t hesitate to take the pie safe when offered to me. This past fall, when our Savages and I visited the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, I enjoyed a display dedicated to “the safes of the valley.” I beamed when our children recognized we have a similar furnishing passed on from generations in our home.
My next choice was 6 heart-shaped rocks. One of the larger rocks we found in the creek by our home, the same creek I played in as a child. The 2nd large one came from the Chesapeake Bay on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. That was the “creek” my husband played in as a child.
Our family found the 4 smaller heart rocks on various hikes we’ve taken together. They represent our 3 Savages and the dog. A rock-solid love keeps the Savage Six going.
The winner of my meaningful object contest, with no outside influence from my husband, I might add, was a couple of Romney Orchard apple boxes. I’ve had them since college. They’ve already moved with me into 7 different homes. It’s fair to assume they’ll go wherever we find ourselves in retirement.
Not only are they useful, through the years holding everything from family photos to baby toys to piles of shoes to a basket full of cloth masks, but they remind me of my roots. My parents met at the orchard. My dad worked in the trees, and my mom sold him ice cream.
As a young girl, some of my fondest memories include riding with my dad after school on fall afternoons to pick up my mom and her friend from the packing house. It always smelled of apples and promised a sweet, fresh after-school snack.
Those apple boxes remind me of a childhood of fresh-pressed apple cider, hot apple butter kettles, and car rides with just me and my dad.
Later in my life, while in a college bar I was too young to be in, a man too old to be talking to me asked where I was from. When I answered Hampshire County, he quipped, “I knew you were the apple of my eye.” I wasn’t, and he eventually moved on to someone not using fake identification.
Nonetheless, those apple boxes remind me of what has always been the apple of my eye. They may not be a picture of a person who shaped me. However, they paint a portrait of the people and place that certainly did. o
