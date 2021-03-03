Covid will not likely be eradicated anytime real soon. I’m convinced its tentacles have stretched too far and wide for it to go away as quickly as it came.
That is just my opinion and I would like nothing more than to be wrong. But even if that were the case, the deadly disease has left its mark on countless numbers of individuals and families to the point that we will be talking about Covid-19 for some time to come.
There are those who are holding out hope that the vaccine being distributed will be the answer to the infectious disease. However it seems to me that the vaccine was concocted so quickly that I’m not sure the general public has even been given a full disclosure as to what is in the vaccine.
Therefore I believe concerns about whether or not one should take the shot are valid.
As a pastor, folks have a tendency to ask my opinion about taking the vaccine shot as if my opinion in this case bears any weight. But I will go on record publicly and give my opinion on the matter.
Having had a number of back surgeries I’ve had my fair share of man-made chemicals put into my system over the years. All I can say is that I’m convinced God did not create the body to be a trial for the countless medicines that have been placed on the market over the years.
Granted, there are medicines that work for all kinds of aches, pains and illnesses and the large number of them come with warning labels.
It seems as if nearly every medication advertised on television and in magazine ads come with postscripts that warn of all of the various side effects that the medication could cause.
It’s just kind of a “heads-up” so that should anything happen such as an allergic reaction or a stroke, seizures, heart attack, dry mouth or death, the manufacturer can say, “we told you it was possible.”
But for the most part, whenever our physicians write us out a prescription we generally take it in stride and get the script filled anyway trusting it will do what it is supposed to do and nothing more or less.
To quote many preachers I’ve heard over the years, “I’ve said all that to say this …” I’m personally not sure what all is in the Covid vaccine and I’m not sure it has been on the market long enough to really know of the possible side effects.
I’m not discounting the vaccine by any means, but neither am I ready to sing its praises.
I’ve talked to some who have gotten sick from the 1st shot and others from the 2nd shot, but then again, I have talked to those who have taken the shot with no ill effects. So there you have it.
I’ve even heard of some dying shortly after taking the shot and if that be the case I would like to know if there were illnesses or issues that may have been compromised by the shot.
If so, then one would have to question whether or not one’s demise actually came from the vaccine.
To reveal my answer to the question of whether or not I think a person should take the shot or not, let me preface my answer by saying this: I learned something from the 1st funeral I ever had to preach.
It was the result of a murder-suicide, according to the State Police. I arrived at the home of a loved one close to one of the victims who in her distraught state kept asking, “Pastor, why did this happen?”
I quickly searched my mind’s databank for just the right answer that would console her and I heard myself say, “I don’t know why things like this happen.”
I learned that day that it was okay to say that I don’t know. So when someone asks me whether or not he or she should take the shot, I simply say, “I don’t know. I can’t answer that question.”
It’s something that one has to be comfortable doing for him or herself. Some employers highly recommend while others require it in order for an employee to keep his or her job.
I personally don’t know enough to even venture an opinion on the matter at this point. In my mind, the jury is still out so in the meantime I am trying to educate myself as much as possible so that I can make an “educated decision.”
And I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.