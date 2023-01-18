Pectus carinatum

Pectus carinatum is a condition in which the chest wall grows outward, making the chest jut out. It is a fairly common condition, occurring in one in 1,500 children with 50 percent of patients with the condition having a positive family history. The Pectus brace is used to correct the deformity.

MORGANTOWN – Physicians at WVU Medicine Children’s are the first in the region to work with device manufacturer Pectus Services to implement the non-invasive T-Joe Pectus Bracing System for children with convex chest wall deformities, known as pectus carinatum. This is the first treatment for pectus carinatum to be implemented at WVU Medicine and WVU Medicine Children’s. 

Pectus carinatum is a condition in which the chest wall grows outward, making the chest jut out. It is a fairly common condition, occurring in one in 1,500 children with 50 percent of patients with the condition having a positive family history. The Pectus brace is used to correct the deformity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.