Thanksgiving was a quiet celebration in our community, as many are sick at this time. Some with Covid-19, and a stomach virus also has some suffering, along with various health issues. We wish all a speedy recovery.
School students had time off for Thanksgiving, and many enjoyed their luck with opening day of deer season, beginning on Monday, Nov. 22.
Mark and Julie Landis had the 3 children home from college for the week. Molly, a student at WVU, and Grant and Wesley of Fairmont State University and the family all enjoyed time with grandparents, Alan and Judy Cox and Aunt Sue.
Vick Saville of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Darren Saville of Springfield, Va. spent the past week here with Larry Saville. They visited with the sister, Zanna Mathias at her home in Augusta.
Mark Loar of Mountain Top, Pa. spent the past week in Horn Camp with his mother, Mrs. Ruth Loar.
Vince Hughes spent Thanksgiving with family in Philadelphia, Pa.
Samantha Mann Meese of Shady Springs spent several days at the Pot Lick Cove camp hunting. Several members of the Martinsburg Gun Club were also hunting at their property in the Cove.
I enjoyed a nice visit from a cousin, Walker Kline of Bedford, Pa. recently. Also, other guests with Ernie and myself include Dwight Racey, Bradley Racey, Amanda Twigg, Nelson Stephens, Rev. Jed Metzler, Rodger and Cindy Twigg and Chuck Ramsey.
Tom and Renee Pownell, and Dean of Morgantown and Rob, and Corrina Reynolds and family of Slanesville visited with parents Rod and Cinda Bowman, and all joined other family members, making a total of 45 at the home of Wayne and Una Lupton for Thanksgiving Dinner.
