Colby Nichols 2022

Birth is such an amazing part of creation. The process of the beginning of life and creation is absolutely amazing when you try to fathom. Adam and Eve were the only beings ever to walk this earth without going through the process of birth according to the scriptures. I know there are many that doubt this, but please remember this column is about Faith.  I can’t explain everything in the language of science because some things just have to be believed by Faith. Creation’s beginning, The Virgin Birth, God walked this planet He created, God tasted death, Jesus rose from the grave on the 3rd Day, these are just a few things we believe by Faith. Those who say they don’t believe actually do live by faith, it is just their description of how things are the way they are, whether it be a big bang or everything came from something that crawled from the ocean and evolved. Many who talk in these circles will argue that their system of description isn’t faith, I have news for you: everyone born on this Earth is living by their faith.

Let’s get back to the Faith being written about in this column.  Many people this past Sunday celebrated the birth of Jesus, AKA Christmas.  So many traditions and so many ways of remembering the event actually took place and that makes my heart happy. Jesus was BORN! 

