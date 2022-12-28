Birth is such an amazing part of creation. The process of the beginning of life and creation is absolutely amazing when you try to fathom. Adam and Eve were the only beings ever to walk this earth without going through the process of birth according to the scriptures. I know there are many that doubt this, but please remember this column is about Faith. I can’t explain everything in the language of science because some things just have to be believed by Faith. Creation’s beginning, The Virgin Birth, God walked this planet He created, God tasted death, Jesus rose from the grave on the 3rd Day, these are just a few things we believe by Faith. Those who say they don’t believe actually do live by faith, it is just their description of how things are the way they are, whether it be a big bang or everything came from something that crawled from the ocean and evolved. Many who talk in these circles will argue that their system of description isn’t faith, I have news for you: everyone born on this Earth is living by their faith.
Let’s get back to the Faith being written about in this column. Many people this past Sunday celebrated the birth of Jesus, AKA Christmas. So many traditions and so many ways of remembering the event actually took place and that makes my heart happy. Jesus was BORN!
Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the East came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we have seen His star in the East and have come to worship Him.” (Matthew 2:1-2)
This scripture caught my heart this week about the wise men and what they said about Jesus at his birth, “where is he that is born King of the Jews”. This reality of who he was was questioned by the rulers and leaders of his day. It put fear into the hearts of those who didn’t quite understand who he was. Herod, in a horrible fulfillment of prophecy had all the male children killed in Bethlehem under the age of 2 because of the fear that gripped him.
The decree of “King” also put joy in some people of that day. I believe the joy that came to many had some false attachments to what they thought about Jesus and his Kingdom. Many had the beliefs that Jesus was coming to overthrow Rome and make a great kingdom of Israel once again on the Earth. Just look at his disciples and how they got this confused many times.
Apart from any false joys and uncalled for fears, Jesus is a King. His Kingdom is so different from any kingdom ever established on this earth. Nothing I can do, nothing you can do, nothing Herod could do or nothing Pilate could do will ever change this fact. Nothing any religious leader from his day or any religious leader from today into eternity will change the fact of who he is. Jesus is a King.
Now Jesus stood before the governor. And the governor asked Him, saying, “Are You the King of the Jews?” Jesus said to him, “It is as you say.” (Matthew 27:11)
Now Pilate wrote a title and put it on the cross. And the writing was:
JESUS OF NAZARETH, THE KING OF THE JEWS.
Then many of the Jews read this title, for the place where Jesus was crucified was near the city; and it was written in Hebrew, Greek, and Latin. Therefore the chief priests of the Jews said to Pilate, “Do not write, ‘The King of the Jews,’ but, ‘He said, “I am the King of the Jews.”’”
Pilate answered, “What I have written, I have written.” (John 19:19-22)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
