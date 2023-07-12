No more trimming your mums. You’ll just be taking away from the fall blooms.
July is an excellent time to root cuttings like coleus, fuchsia, geranium and even poinsettia. They will make excellent gifts for a gardener friend or someone who just likes plants. If you know someone who is turning over a new leaf such as a new exercise program or a new diet, give them a newly planted cutting as a reminder that you support their effort.
You can also root herbs and ground covers now for fall planting.
Cut the leaves of lavender to encourage new growth. Did you know you can rub your hands together with lavender leaves to remove the smell of garlic or onions on them? Mulch your herbs to protect the plant roots from the heat. It will help keep them healthy.
If you haven’t already, cut and begin drying your herbs and flowers, and you can be gathering seeds from any plants that have finished blooming. This is also a good time to look for any native plants from which you can collect seeds. Some will have seedpods you can use for decorating this fall and winter. Be on the lookout for thistles, cattails, dried corn tassels and seedpods from locust and redbud trees. You’ll be glad you did.
When looking for flowers to dry, early season blooms are better for this purpose as opposed to those that develop in later summer. Flowers for drying should be cut during midday, in the late-bud stage or early bloom stage.
Check any vining plants on trellises to be sure they’re not being strangled by their ties. It may be time to trim or add ties to keep them neat and tidy looking. Just be sure the ties are loose enough to allow them room to grow.
If you have an aquarium, always use natural fertilizer, and when you change the water, it can be used to water your plants.
Many folks eat squash blossoms raw, dipped in batter and fried or stuffed with cheese. But did you know, you can also eat daylily buds stewed, sautéed or added to stir frys? They have a slightly tart but pleasant flavor. I don’t doubt that; our deer thoroughly enjoy them, but we have never tried them. Do not confuse them with Asiatic, Oriental or other proper lilies, as they are poison.
We have one rose that is protected from the deer, and she has gorgeous, pinkish flowers. When I cut them, the thorns are nasty, but I leave them on the stem. They get maximum vase time if you don’t remove the thorns. Still strip the leaves, though, as they get nasty in the water. And unlike other cut flowers, roses last longer when cut late in the day.
If you cannot water during hot dry spells, then “do nothing.” Don’t prune, apply fertilizer or any other pest controls. Plants compensate for stress by relative inactivity. Cultural practices that encourage growth, instead of being beneficial, can induce further stress.
Always water well a few hours before applying pesticides or fertilizers. Drought-stressed plants have less water in their tissues and any chemicals that enter will be more concentrated and may burn the leaves.
Don’t forget, the library has many projects for your children, so give them a call or stop by for a list of activities offered.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
