Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Nov. 17, Romney: 10-11:30 a.m. Tai Chi
11:30 a.m. Richard Dennis, Attorney General’s Office Representative; fraud and scam information
Monday, Nov. 21, Romney: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Game Day
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Oven roasted turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, candy carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin pie
Friday, Nov. 18 – Tomato soup with crackers, ham and cheese sandwich, cottage cheese with peaches, pudding
Monday, Nov. 21 – Chicken tenders, French fries, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, grape juice
Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Hot dogs with wheat bun, pork and beans, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks with dip, cookie
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Beef stew with veggies, peanut butter sandwich, spinach salad with beets, banana, honey bun
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Oven roasted turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, candy carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin pie
Monday, Nov. 21 – Chicken tenders, French fries, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, grape juice
Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Beef stew with veggies, peanut butter sandwich, spinach salad with beets, banana, honey bun
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Oven roasted turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, candy carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin pie
Friday, Nov. 18 – Tomato soup with crackers, ham and cheese sandwich, cottage cheese with peaches, pudding
Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Hot dogs with wheat bun, pork and beans, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks with dip, cookie
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Nov. 18 – Oven roasted turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, candy carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin pie
Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Hot dogs with wheat bun, pork and beans, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks with dip, cookie
* * *
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
* * *
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304-822-2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304-822-7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304-822-4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging will be offering a holiday ornament class, Frosty’s Ride, instructed by renowned decorative painting author and artist Debby Forshey-Choma. Crafters will paint their own “Frosty’s Ride” Sleigh while receiving an introduction to decorative painting. The cost for adults 60 years and older is $6 and $9 for adults under 60 years. All attendees will have chance to win an original painted item by Debby. Early registration is encouraged.
Class dates are as follows:
December 6, 2022, Capon Valley: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
December 7, 2022, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
December 8, 2022, Springfield: 3-6 p.m.
Space is limited. Sign up by contacting Senior Center Site Manger or Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.