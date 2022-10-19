Jacqueline’s heart sunk when her 9-year-old daughter came home from school in the Eastern Panhandle and told her she was being made fun of because of the texture of her hair.
Victor and Katie’s son had his first experience with bullying when he started pre-school in the Northern Panhandle. It took him 2 weeks to tell his parents about the pinch on his arm.
As millions of children head back to school this year, more than 1 in 5 of them will experience bullying, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And in a national study by the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 21% of tweens said they had been a target, aggressor or witness to bullying online or by other electronic means.
As parents search for ways to protect their children, a growing group of families are turning to an unlikely source for practical guidance: the Bible.
“As a parent, of course, I was angry at 1st. I had to pray for patience. I commended her for telling me, and trusting me and not retaliating with violence,” Jacqueline explained. “We went to the Bible and read Proverbs 29:11 which says, ‘he that is wise keeps it calm to the last.’”
Victor and Katie went to jw.org, the Witnesses’ official website, where a search for the term “bullying” brought up a wealth of free resources, including videos, articles, worksheets and other online activities on topics young people face at school. Those resources include a whiteboard animation entitled, “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists” and an animated cartoon about the powerful effect of prayer for those who are being bullied.
“My children really enjoy the animated cartoon,” Katie said.
After watching the whiteboard animation together, Jacqueline’s daughter said that her anger and sadness turned into a determination to stay away from trouble and keep peace at school.
Madison Bechtle of Clifton, N.J., also turned to the Scriptures when a cyberbully started harassing her in the 8th grade with dozens of disturbing notifications on her cell phone.
“It was really crazy. He was sending me pictures of my house. I was really paranoid all the time,” she said.
Reading the Bible and praying calmed her anxiety. “It’s just you and God, and you’re just talking 1-on-1,” she said. “It’s very comforting, and it works.”
She also followed the practical steps outlined in the jw.org whiteboard animation “Be Social-Network Smart” to protect herself. She told her parents and teachers about the situation and deleted the social media account her bully had targeted. “I still don’t have that account to this day,” said Madison, now 21.
“Not every situation resolves so easily. But applying the Bible’s advice and focusing on the big picture can help individuals cope and maintain their sense of self-worth,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“The Bible has proven to be a practical resource for many families to navigate difficult situations in life,” said Hendriks. “The principles found in this ancient book can help adults and children resolve conflict and maintain peaceful relationships with others.”
“Bullies have a way of making you feel cornered, and those being bullied tend not to say anything. I know I never did when I was in school,” Victor said. “But I’ve learned from the articles on jw.org that talking about it really does help, and change will come from being open about bullying. As parents, we want to have open communication with our children so they know they can always come to us with their problems and express themselves. It’s very important so they can get the help they need.”
As Jacqueline reflects on memories of her own childhood bullying experiences, she acknowledges that the problems kids face today are much worse. “I am so grateful for being able to help my daughter through the Bible and the tools from the jw.org website. My children can handle whatever adversities they have to face in school with more confidence.”
