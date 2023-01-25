nurse

A study from WVU occupational licensing experts Alicia Plemmons and Edward Timmons shows when states allow nurse practitioners to perform all the duties for which they’re qualified, the NP workforce can become more diverse, increasing primary health care access and potentially enhancing health outcomes for patients from communities of color.

Nurse practitioners from communities of color are generally underrepresented in the workforce. However, a recent study from West Virginia University occupational licensing experts revealed more appropriate racial representation in states permitting full practice authority, or FPA, which entitles NPs to perform all the responsibilities for which they are trained.  

According to Alicia Plemmons, John Chambers College of Business and Economics assistant professor and coordinator for scope of practice research at the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation, “We also found evidence that Black and Asian nurse practitioners serve more Black Medicare beneficiaries after receiving FPA. Full practice authority is a costless way of helping communities of color address health care access disparities.” 

