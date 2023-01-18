Sally Mullins

The weather is every bit as strange and unreliable as it was last year. So much for hoping things would change. But we are resilient and learned to adapt to sudden changes. My garden, not so much. Those warm days forced a few small green bulbs to pop up, but I managed to get them back down with no apparent damage. They obviously need a bit more mulch, but unfortunately, we are out at the moment. 

Both of the Helleborus niger plants have gorgeous white flowers and the foetidus has had green blooms for months. I can see buds on several other varieties of the Lenton rose (Helleborus orientalis) too, so I am watching them. 

