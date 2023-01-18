The weather is every bit as strange and unreliable as it was last year. So much for hoping things would change. But we are resilient and learned to adapt to sudden changes. My garden, not so much. Those warm days forced a few small green bulbs to pop up, but I managed to get them back down with no apparent damage. They obviously need a bit more mulch, but unfortunately, we are out at the moment.
Both of the Helleborus niger plants have gorgeous white flowers and the foetidus has had green blooms for months. I can see buds on several other varieties of the Lenton rose (Helleborus orientalis) too, so I am watching them.
On mild winter days, don’t forget to water your outdoor window boxes. Those greens will look good and last a long time if you do. Otherwise, just chuck them with your other holiday greens.
Reiger begonias are a popular houseplant that can vacation outdoors in summer. In my opinion, they are one of the most beautiful flowering plants. That being said, I rarely have them. However, this year I rescued several from a friend who was going to leave them outdoors all winter and throw them away in the spring. We all know I couldn’t let that happen. There was also a wax begonia with a dusty miller in it. Anyhow, they are all wintering in our garage now, right along with our geraniums and some beautiful salvia I couldn’t dispose of. Now, bringing summer flowering plants inside for winter doesn’t work if they are true annuals. They are programmed to bloom one season and that’s it. But, many plants, such as gerberas and some varieties of salvia that we plant as annuals, are perennial in warmer climates. While they can’t stay out in the garden year-round, they will do well indoors until spring.
We have many amaryllis in the sunroom now. We took a couple out much earlier, but there were still a few left in the dark and now I’m waiting for them to start growing. The Thanksgiving cactus are bright green and they’re all still blooming. They’re getting some half-strength fertilizer every other week this year. I have never done that before and they bloomed for months, but this year they looked like they needed a little boost.
Along with those we planted in the garden, we also have a hibiscus in the sunroom (it was only good down to 50 degrees) and it still gets a bloom now and again. That was a lesson in reading the label. A friend asked me about cutting back hibiscus in the garden and I told him he could do it now or in very early spring before it began growing again.
We had a string of very warm days and I hope you got out and tied up those plants that got loose in those heavy winds. If you had some that weren’t supported, put up some posts and take care of them now. It’s only going to get worse as winter continues.
If you need something for a damp, shady corner, try some ferns. They all need an even supply of water throughout the growing season, so soil with a high humus content is ideal since it retains water. The following all grow well in our area. Maidenhair ferns (Adiantum) and Sensitive ferns (Onoclea sensibilis) are deciduous, spread slowly by creeping rhizomes and form large colonies. Maidenhairs shed water easily, thereby remaining attractive and not beaten down by rain. Sensitive ferns can become aggressive, but remain standing even when they die down in winter.
Cinnamon ferns (Osmundastrum cinnamomeum) like a moist, boggy area but do not spread or naturalize. The cinnamon refers to the cinnamon colored fibers found near the frond bases rather than a cinnamon scent. The Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides), on the other hand, needs a moist area that drains well. The clumps will increase in size over time and it remains green right through the holiday season, but, like the cinnamon fern, it won’t spread or naturalize either.
This is the time to plan and rearrange your plants. Stay warm and think about spring.
