This is a time of new beginnings and it seems whenever my plants try to bloom, we have cold temperatures that keep them in check.
But this spring many that were struggling last year are doing well. It’s always a pleasant surprise when a plant that was doing poorly comes into it’s own.
If you don’t want to keep a garden journal, why not keep a calendar by the back door so you can keep track of when and what you plant, fertilize and harvest.
You could also note the weather. A calendar with all that information will be invaluable. We have had one for many years.
When you are transitioning houseplants, do so gradually and restrict their time in direct sun or they can sunburn. Even those who need full sun all summer should be eased into it.
They can sit outdoors on those warm 70-degree days, but don’t leave them out at night unless it’s going to be mid fifties or more. Remember, it’s early days and you have lots of time.
It’s time to be watching for hummingbirds. Get your feeders ready so you can put them out as soon as you see them.
A mix of 4 cups of water to one cup of granulated sugar works very well. Never add food coloring as it can cause them problems and they don’t need it to find your feeder, I promise.
In fact, if they were at your feeders last year, they will go there first this year, so be sure not to move them around. And don’t forget to have a water source for all the birds that will be arriving.
Larry got out the large galvanized wash tubs and filled them with soil. They are now ready for dahlias, canna lilies or seeds. However, until we can be sure of reliable warm nights, they won’t be planted. They might get a late start, but they’re too heavy for the “in at night, out in the morning” routine, especially when they’ve been watered.
The sunflower seeds are being planted in the garden, as are the lavender, zinnia and marigold seeds. They’re all hardy enough to withstand some cold weather.
Plants in containers that are wintering indoors should be coming out of dormancy and need to be watered sparingly for a time or 2 before you take them out to the garden. Hold off on any fertilizer until they are growing well outdoors and then only mix it half strength the 1st time.
Keep any tender bulbs growing in containers close to the house and be ready to cover if necessary. It has been my experience that if they’ve been growing a couple years, they fare better than new plants if they’re put out early.
Of course, frost is another matter entirely. Just keep an eye on the forecasts.
If your peat and soilless mixes are hard to moisten when you’re getting your pots ready to plant, try using warm water. It soaks in much easier than cold water.
I stopped at Southern States to get some gladiolus bulbs and maybe a couple canna lily rhizomes, but they had none. Larry said he saw none at Tractor Supply either. I was sure we could get them at one of those stores.
Many of us are buying annuals for hanging pots and bedding plants for the garden. As you’re looking at them, (especially at Home Depot) take notice of a small tag saying they were treated with the pesticide Neonicotinoid and that it has been approved by the EPA.
What they’re not telling you is the damage it causes. This is a systemic chemical that is absorbed into the plant, making its pollen and nectar toxic to pollinators that feed on it. Bees gather the pollen from these plants and carry it back the hive, reportedly making Neonicotinoids the No. 1 cause of hive collapse.
This product has not only definitely been linked to the decline of bees and other insect pollinators, now there is evidence it can also harm rabbits, birds and deer. This is not a product you want in your plants, so check carefully before you buy.
If you have a lawn, this is a good time to fertilize your grass. A fertilizer specifically for your type of grass is best, so check to see which one is right for you and even if you really need it.
Be aware that fertilizers can also contain an herbicide that will kill broadleaf weeds at the same time it feeds your lawn. If you want those dandelions, read that label. And before applying anything, know that both over and under fertilizing your grass can weaken or even kill it.
If winter has left your yard uneven, it might benefit from being rolled. Just be sure the surface is dry before you roll it. Wait for the grass to grow at least 2 inches before you mow and be sure the blade is sharp so you cut it cleanly and don’t tear it off.
If you are a lawn fanatic, find the correct mowing height for your particular grass variety. If you’re unsure how to proceed with any of these jobs, it’s always best to ask an expert to not only guide you through it, but to tell you the order in which to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.