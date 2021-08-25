“Death is the destiny of everyone; the living should take this to heart.” Ecclesiastes 7:2.
Happy birthday wishes to granddaughters Jenna and Summer Hyson on the 27th, Maynard Moreland, Aug. 29; Claudette Nelson Dofflemyer, Aug. 30; Wyatt Bohrer, Aug. 31; Wanda Largent, Sept. 1; Cathy Potts and Shirley Reed, Sept. 3; Charlotte “Mert” Malcolm and Christina Miller, Sept. 4; Dennis Voit III, Sept. 7; Jody Stotler, Sept. 8; Collin Long, Sept. 9.
Happy anniversary to John and Janet Ott, Aug. 29.
School has started for the 2021-22 year. Personnel have been busy last month getting ready. The governor doesn’t want any closing except planned days. No school Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
Lighthouse is still planning on Detty Sisters attending on Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The day will also include a car show, dunk tank and a meal provided by the church. Come and enjoy the day.
Reunion of late Burt and Estella Montgomery was held Sat. Aug. 21 at Capon Chapel Church near Levels with about 50 people in attendance. Christina Heavner presided over the meeting and auction. She did a wonderful job. Attendance was low because of Covid. It will be the 3rd Saturday of August in 2022. It was a really good time catching up with family. James and Elma Lambert Reunion will be canceled this year. The late Anthony and Mary Jane Bohrer reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 5, at Spring Gap Pavilion at 1 p.m.
Sympathy to June Heitt family. She was a friend who helped me being a homeroom mother at Slanesville Elementary for several years. Family is Trina Soucisby (sister of Eddie Dean).
Sympathy to Roger Hawse’s family.
Cousin Debbie Moreland, family who was in need of kidney transplant for 2 years.
Cousin Edna Homes, the daughter of Bell and Cora Nelson Montgomery, has gone to be with her maker.
Prayers for Jim Stafford, Wayne Stotler, Nathan Wells, Kenny Wolford, Betty Kidwell, Patty Campbell, Keith Lambert Jr., Deana Phillips, Gary Skeeter Clover, Crystal Moreland, Jeff Veach, Baby Hogan and Betty Jo Bohrer.
