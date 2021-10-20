Sweet or tart, crispy or smooth, they’re a great bite
Fall is in the air and apples are one of the delights for many of us this time of the year.
Hampshire County’s apples are in abundance and many people will travel from afar to visit our local orchards and farmers markets.
The National Center for Home Food Preservation says there are over 2,500 varieties of apples in the United States. Some popular apple varieties used for apple butter include: Winesap, Stayman, Golden Delicious, MacIntosh and Jonathan.
Apples are also a healthy snack for us. They are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber helps prevent cholesterol build-up in the lining of blood vessel walls, while insoluble fiber provides bulk in our intestinal tract.
Eating apples with their skins on provides the maximum health benefit. Almost half of the vitamin C content in apples can be found right underneath the skin.
Apples may also help reduce the risk for developing cancer. Many cancer-fighting phytochemicals are concentrated in apple skin. Cornell University researchers showed that about 3 ounces of an unpeeled fresh apple provides the antioxidant activity of 1,500 milligrams of vitamin C.
Apple consumption may also prevent heart disease and some behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Other studies have linked eating apples to improving lung health by lowering the risk of developing asthma and lung cancer.
Interestingly, the majority of apples’ fragrance cells are also concentrated in the skin. The cells develop more aroma and flavor as the apple ripens.
When purchasing apples, choose firm apples. When preparing apple slices for snacks or for recipes, an apple corer is a handy tool. Apples may also be dipped in lemon juice or ascorbic acid (can be located in the canning section of stores) to keep apples from turning brown.
Apple Butter
(This recipe can successfully be cut in half. Yield: about 9 or 10 half-pint jars)
- 8 lbs. apples
- 3 cups apple cider
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 cups white sugar
- 2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. ground cloves
- 2 tsp. ground nutmeg
Prepare jars, screw bands and lids. Sterilize canning jars. To sterilize jars place clean jars and screw bands in a large pot of water, bring to a rolling and boil hard for 10 minutes.
Use jar lifters to remove jars. Jars can also be sterilized in the boiling water bath canner. Prepare lids according to manufacturer’s directions.
Wash, remove stems, quarter and core apples. Cook slowly in cider and vinegar until fruit is soft. Press fruit through a colander, food mill or strainer. Cook fruit pulp with sugars and spices for about 20 minutes stirring frequently.
To test whether it is done, remove a spoonful and hold it away from steam for 2 minutes. It is done if the butter remains mounded on the spoon.
Another way to determine when the butter is cooked adequately is to spoon a small quantity onto a plate. When a rim of liquid does not separate around the edge of the butter, it is ready for processing.
Pour hot apple butter into hot half-pint or pint jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims clean and adjust two-piece canning lids. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath canner.
Remove jars; allow to cool completely before checking seals. Label and date each jar. Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight for up to one year.
Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Cheddar Apple Salad with Maple Dressing
- 4 cups torn Boston Bibb lettuce
- Maple Poppy Seed Dressing (see below)
- 4 oz. white Cheddar cheese, cut into short, thick matchsticks
- 1 apple, peeled, cored and cut into short, thick matchsticks
- 1/2 red bell pepper, julienned
- 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
- Maple glazed pecans (see below)
Toss the lettuce with a little of the dressing and mound on each of 4 plates. Top with the cheese, apple, pepper and onion. Lay the pecans on top and drizzle with a little more dressing.
Maple Poppy Seed Dressing
- 1/4 cup real maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1 tsp. minced dried onion
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
In a bowl whisk together the syrup, vinegar, pepper, salt, poppy seeds and onion. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the vegetable oil. Let sit in refrigerator for a couple of hours until ready to serve.
Maple Glazed Pecans
- 3 cups pecans
- 1 Tbsp. imitation maple extract
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Combine all ingredients. Bake at 300 degrees until just toasted. Cool and store in airtight container.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Roasted Pork with Apples, Cabbage and Turnips
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Dried thyme
- 1 (3-5 lb.) boneless pork loin roast
- 2 cups finely chopped onion
- 3 slices bacon, chopped
- 3/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 5 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples (about 2 Granny Smiths)
- 3 cups thinly sliced green cabbage (about 1/2 a small head)
- 3 cups cubed peeled turnips (2-3 medium)
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add olive oil. Season pork with salt, pepper and thyme and add to pan, browning on all sides, about 15 minutes. Remove pork from pan and place in a large baking dish or roasting pan.
Add onion and bacon to Dutch oven and saute until bacon is cooked and onion is tender. Add wine, syrup, vinegar, salt and pepper. Scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the apples, cabbage and turnips. Bring to a simmer.
Pour mixture around the pork in the baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for about 1 hour or until a thermometer register 145 degrees, turning pork after 30 minutes, and stirring vegetable mixture. Let pork rest for 5-10 minutes covered with foil before slicing.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Apple Crisp
- 4 to 5 medium apples*
- 1/4 c. quick cooking oatmeal
- 1/4 c. flour
- 1/2 c. brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 c. margarine or butter
*You can substitute cherries, pears, peaches or plums for apples.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom and side of an 8- or 9-inch square pan. Rinse the apples, then remove the cores. Slice the apples.
Spread the sliced apples on the bottom of the pan. Cut the margarine or butter into small pieces and put in a medium-sized bowl. Add the oatmeal, flour, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Using 2 knives, cut the margarine or butter into the mixture until the mixture looks like small crumbs. Sprinkle the mixture over the top of the apples. Bake for about 20 minutes.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Slow Cooker Apple Dessert
- 6 large gala apples
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon, divided
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 5 Tbsp. butter
After apples have been washed, core, slice and place them into a large bowl. Top the apples with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and lemon juice. Toss to combine. Place the apple mixture in the bottom of the slow cooker.
In the same large bowl, combine oats, remaining brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Stir until combined. Cut the butter into the bowl and stir, forming a sand-like texture. There will be small chunks of butter, which is normal.
Sprinkle the mixture on top of the apples. Turn the slow cooker on high and cook for 2 hours with the cover on. After 2 hours, remove the lid of slow cooker and continue to cook for another hour. Serve with Greek yogurt or ice cream of your choosing.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Homemade Apple Sauce
- 7 apples, quartered
- 1/2 c. water
- 1/4 c. sugar
Wash and then cut apples in quarters. Apples can be peeled, but fiber will be decreased. Combine apples and water in saucepan. Heat mixture to boiling.
Turn heat to low as soon as the water is boiling. Simmer over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until apples are tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Stir in sugar and heat until sugar is dissolved.
Serving suggestion: Add 1 Tbsp. cinnamon and stir before serving. You can adjust the amount to your taste preference. Note: Additional sugar can be added to increase sweetness. Brown sugar can be used instead of white.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Apple Cider Pancakes
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 large eggs
- 4 Tbsp. vegetable or canola oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla
Heat a pancake pan or a large griddle over medium heat. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients; flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In another mixing bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients: apple cider, buttermilk, eggs, oil and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon. Do not over-mix. Batter should be lumpy.
Using a 1/4 cup scoop (or an ice cream scoop); pour batter on a hot griddle. Cook pancakes on the 1st side, until you see air bubbles appearing around the edge and toward the center. Flip and cook about 2 more minutes.
Place pancakes on a large plate and cover with aluminum foil each time you add to the stack to keep them warm.
Topping
- 2 to 3 apples, peeled, cored and chopped into large chunks
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Melt butter in a large skillet. Add apple chunks. Cook stirring often, until apples are soft but not mushy. Add brown sugar and cinnamon and cook until sugar melts into a syrup. Remove from the heat. Top pancakes with topping and serve.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
