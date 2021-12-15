ROMNEY — Troop 32 participated in the Christmas parade in Romney Saturday, Dec. 11.
Troop 32 had a float, which was not fully decorated like they would have wanted, but due to the fact that we had to install a safety fence to help us hold close to 85 bags, 13 gallon and larger, of toys.
Also, there were some inside the car pulling the float, including some with porcelain dolls that were handed out by Donna Grant Haqq. Troop 32 tossed at the last count 1,446 toys to children and adults along the parade route. We realized it just was not enough, and we already have plans to participate next year and hope to increase the toys to 2,000 to make sure all children receive toys.
Troop 32 was very happy to participate, and we also had siblings and cousins and friends of Eagle Scout Bret Hano. We were also joined by Linda Richman’s granddaughter, who was visiting. She is already excited and voiced that she would like to do it again next year. We did not take pictures, but Cindy Twigg took a picture of Bay Hano who was tossing toys from the car and in the background was Chloe. The other pictures were taken by Ellen Mills O’Hara as we went along the parade route. We are thankful for the pictures they took.
