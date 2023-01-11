“Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” (I Corinthians 13:4-8a)
What are you known for? Being from West Virginia, sometimes you can get tired of the stereotypes of what everyone else in America thinks a typical West Virginian is. We are known for coal, but does every citizen of this great state have involvement with this natural resource? We are known for country roads and Appalachian hills, but if you are from here, you know some places have more of those “roads” than others. Hillbillies with dental problems are just a couple more stereotypes of what a West Virginian has to constantly educate others on when they venture out into other states and even other countries. For some here, many of the stereotypes are true, while others don’t quite relate.
Stereotypes are frustrating. The same holds true within the community of believers we call Christians. From the outside looking in, we may be viewed as “they think they are perfect.” Or what about this, “all Christians are closed-minded.” The list could go on and on for this group and whatever group I may name, stereotypes are a part of this life.
That brings me back to my first question: what are you known for? Jesus said we will be known as his disciple by the love that we share, the love that we are. (John 13:34-35)
Love according to the scriptures has a definition while the world we live in has its own. The Bible says that God is Love (1 John 4:8). The scripture I shared to start this column helps us as believers to understand what love should look like in everyday life. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has its own lengthy explanation. If you have time this week, take a look at the definition according to the description in your online dictionary or possibly if you’re old fashioned, a hard cover.
If you call yourself a Christian because you have been born again, we must try to break the mold of all the stereotypes of what we are not. We must be the first to say we are not perfect and show others what it means to repent. We must be willing to engage in conversation with those who are not in the fold because we have the words of life. The last words in Paul’s description of Love say so much: “Love never Fails.”
As we live and move and have our being here, just know that if your heart is leading you through the pure Love that only comes from above, you can’t fail.
Remember, to everyone who was walking the earth during Jesus’s time and for every generation after, the cross looked like a complete failure of his time here on Earth. The true reality, the cross finished His work. The cross was His ultimate Love for us. He taught us what Love is and he demonstrated how to walk it out and lay it down to purchase a lost creation.
As I conclude this column about stereotypes, Jesus dealt with them as well. Can anything good come out of Nazareth? (John 1:46) As you continue this journey, strive to be his disciple and love like he taught and walked. We will always battle the “words” and “pre judgments” of others. We may not always prove them wrong, because that is not our goal. Hopefully along the way, the love that you share will change their opinion and win some to Him. In the end, he knows those who are His and who will come to Him.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.