It is without a doubt the greatest event that has ever occurred and confirmed within the pages of “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”
How can I make such a statement? Because it was foretold in prophecy long before its fulfillment and has been retold more times than mankind could ever hope to calculate, even with the assistance of the greatest computer ever made by man.
How again can I call it the greatest event that has ever occurred in all of the history of mankind? Because it was planned long before the One True God ever spoke the world(s) into existence or before He formed the first man from the dust of the earth.
It is written and recorded within the pages of God’s Holy Word, in which all scripture is given by inspiration of God and penned by holy men of God within the archives of history.
The event — The crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, born of the Virgin Mary, who was overshadowed by the Holy Spirit after being chosen by God to give birth to the very Son of God.
The purpose — mankind, formed in the perfect image and likeness of the Triune Godhead (God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit) was given a free will to make his or her own choices and decisions and chose to go against God’s instructions therefore causing all mankind from that point to be born with a sinful Adamic nature rather than a sinless nature the way God intended.
With mankind having fallen out of God’s perfect plan, God then, because of His love for His people, had to put a plan in place to redeem mankind back to Himself since unholy mankind could no longer come into the presence of a Holy God.
The plan — with a worthy sacrifice needed to pay the price for even the greatest sin, God had already had a plan in place to restore man back to a right, working relationship with God.
The solution — There would be a sacrificial lamb that would pay the price. Not just any lamb but a perfect, sinless lamb. Therefore, Jesus was the Lamb chosen before the foundation of the world.
He was the only One worthy. “For God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son, so that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
The greatest sin — To fail to believe and accept the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus as the only worthy and acceptable sacrifice for one’s sins. “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no one comes to the Father but by me.” - Jesus (John 14:6)
The opportunity — “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9).
And in John 6:37, Jesus promised that whoever would come to Him, He would never cast out, or cast away.
So this Sunday, we celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus as the basis for all Christianity. Just being good doesn’t count because how good is good enough.
Just giving money isn’t good enough because what kind of price tag can one put on what Jesus through — the pain, the suffering, the scourging, the shame and humiliation, the rejection and so much more. To pay for such an act in monetary means, no one could afford the price. Salvation cannot be bought.
Easter, the greatest act, the greatest event, the greatest sacrifice because nothing else can cover our sins, forgive our mistakes and put us back in an acceptable relationship with God, not just for today, but for eternity.
Nothing else can establish our place in heaven, to live in the presence of the One, True and Living God.
The greatest act of love and unity — The Triune Godhead, working together to redeem sinful mankind back to God.
