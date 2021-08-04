Thought: Hate has 4 letters; so does Love. Enemies has 7 letters; so does Friends. Lying has 5 letters; so does Truth. Negative has 8; so does Positive. Under has 5; so does above. Cry has 3 letters; so does Joy. Anger has 5 letters; so does Happy. Right has 5 letters; so does wrong. Hurt has 4 letters; so does Heal. It means life is like a double-edged sword, so transform every negative side into an aura of positivity. We should choose the better side of the life. –Unknown
It was raining some in Rio on the Lord’s Day. It was much needed for gardens, hay fields and water for the livestock and wells. So grateful!
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren will be celebrating their annual Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 15. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. The church began in 1876, so this will make the church 145 years old. The first of the church dated back to 1860 in schoolhouses like Luxemburg, Buckley and Markwood. So you see, we have already been around for 161 years. Philip Snarr was the head carpenter and Thomas Constable was his assistant. Philip Walker and Harry Riggleman deeded the land for the church. So you see, the church has a lot of history, so join us, Aug. 15, and learn more. See you there.
We have been honored to have with us this past Sunday at Bean Settlement Church, folks that grew up here in the church. They came to visit us and we were so glad to see them. Welcome anytime!
Last Sunday evening at Bean Settlement, we had our annual church picnic. We had bible school at 3 p.m. and picnic at 5 p.m. and we also celebrated our pastor Burl Charlton’s birthday. It was a surprise. His birthday is Aug. 3, but we celebrated early. We even had homemade ice cream (peach, strawberry and chocolate). A large crowd attended. We wish him many more happy birthdays.
Donna Charlton and yours truly were in Winchester July 27 for an eye appointment.
It has been a few weeks since we wrote, but Donna and I attended yard sales in Arkansaw and got to see friends that I hadn’t saw for a while. We ate dinner at the Arkansaw Community building. Good food and good fellowship, and also met some new friends. I really enjoyed my date.
Deepest sympathy to the folks that lost loved ones in Hampshire County, Brenda Bucklee and Anita Ricewick. I worked with these 2 ladies at Kinney Shoe Romney for many years and also Steve Haines; I knew him and his family in Hardy County. Also, the Judy Miller family on the loss of her son-in-law. Hope I didn’t miss anyone. Prayers to all.
Get well wishes to all that are sick.
Hope everyone that was able enjoyed your week at the Hampshire County Fair which was July 25- July 30.
Until next time, stay healthy, attend the church of your choice and God Bless All.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.