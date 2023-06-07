It didn’t really occur to me until I got a chance to talk to some of Hampshire County’s double-trouble graduates that twins can sort of face a unique issue: being seen as half of a person.
Like as one side of a coin, rather than the whole gold doubloon itself.
(That’s a bad twin joke – double-loon. Doubloon. Yeah, OK, I’ll see myself out.)
It seems like each of the five Class of 2023 sets of twins emphasized, in one way or another, the things that set them apart from their counterpart, making each of them an individual.
It’s not generally something most of us go about our day thinking about – our biggest identifier being our relationship to another person. Definitely some food for thought.
I’m no stranger to twins – I have a set of cousins who are fraternal twins, Owen and Agnes.
When I was in my first semester of my freshman year at Roanoke, I took a children’s literature class. I think about that class all the time – and its unique final exam. We had to write a summary of and pitch a “young reader” chapter book series.
“Young reader,” to me, falls into the realm of the “Bailey School Kids,” “Magic Tree House,” “Junie B. Jones” (a personal favorite of mine, but that’s a delightful column for another time) and “A to Z Mysteries.”
For the exam, I had to conceptualize my own chapter book series and describe the first three installments.
So, I drew on my reality.
The first book was titled, “Owen and Agnes – It’s a Twin Thing.”
The second: “Owen and Agnes and the Valentine’s Day Dance.”
And the third: “Owen and Agnes and Seabrand the Bully.”
(A note about Seabrand – when we were growing up, we only got to see the twins and their family a few times every year, and occasionally they’d tell stories about people at their school in Roswell, Ga. Not many of the stories or people stuck in my mind, but for some reason, a class clown named “Seabrand” did. So, yes – I reimagined him as a bully in my young reader chapter book series.)
The two had superpowers (naturally) and had to navigate middle school – with crushes, bullies and all the other horrifying elements that middle school held for all of us.
In real life, though, the twins went to school together and both went to the same college in Georgia, though majoring in two totally different areas.
Owen and Agnes are in their 20s now. After both working in Roswell for a time, Agnes got a job in Washington D.C.
She was going to move, and it would be the first time she’d be away from Owen.
Like, ever.
I had never thought about that before, that they’d always been in the same place. I always thought of them as two individual people, sure, but also considered them a unit – a dynamic duo, sort of like their super-powered alter egos in my fake book series. Now, they’d be separated, doing two totally different things. Living states away, with totally different friend groups.
It was bizarre for ME to think about them apart – I can’t imagine how it felt for them.
Having five sets of twins in one graduating class is definitely odd – beyond odd, really. Amazing. Some of these graduates have more concrete ideas of “what’s next” than others, but one thing is for certain:
The future comes fast, whether we’re ready or not, and sometimes it pushes us to be on our own. Whether our twins are together or separated, life goes on, relationships change and people get closer or more distant.
Either way, twins have a built in sidekick to face that future with.
You know, it’s a twin thing.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
