The Hampshire County Fair pageant is once again seeking contestants for this year’s event.
The pageant will be held at the Hampshire County fairgrounds in Augusta – of course – on the Monday of fair week, July 24, at 6 p.m.
Pageant practice will be the week before the fair, and the event’s official dress rehearsal will be July 23 at 6 p.m. – the day before the pageant goes live.
“Don’t let talent stop you,” said coordinator Brenda Pyles. “We will help you with talent.”
The pageant committee is currently seeking teens from the age of 13 to 18, though some 12-year-olds may be eligible for the Miss Hampshire County Fair Outstanding Teen competition as well.
Contestants for Miss Hampshire County Fair must be between the ages of 19 and 28, and must be a Hampshire County resident.
Awards for the pageant winners are as follows:
Miss Hampshire County Fair: crown, sash, winnings of $550. The first runner up will receive $300, the second runner up will receive $275, the third runner up will receive $250 and the fourth runner up will receive $200. Also, the winner will receive the entry fee to Miss West Virginia and a full-page ad in the State Pageant book.
Miss Hampshire County Fair Outstanding Teen: crown, sash, entry fee to Miss West Virginia Teen and a full page ad in the State Pageant book.
If you’re interested in being a contestant in the Hampshire County Fair Pageant this summer, please contact SuEllen Weasenforth at 703-216-1648, Brenda Pyles at 304-671-7560 or Samantha Thorne at 304-359-8023.
