Last year’s winners: Lilly Hatcher-Dillinger (Central Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen), Allison Fries (Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen), Randi Jo Wolford (Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen), Miss Hampshire County Fair 2022 Peyton Duncan and Miss Mountain Laurel Morgan Pyles.

The Hampshire County Fair pageant is once again seeking contestants for this year’s event. 

The pageant will be held at the Hampshire County fairgrounds in Augusta – of course – on the Monday of fair week, July 24, at 6 p.m. 

