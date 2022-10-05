The Great Hillbilly Escape revs up local and international riders here

1005 Great Hillbilly Escape 5.jpeg

“Some of the most scenic and beautiful country roads I have ever ridden,” commented David Baird on a Facebook post of the riders’ stopping points.

Almost 60 local and international riders drifted though Buck’s Indian Motorcycle in Romney for “The Great Hillbilly Escape” ride 2 weeks ago.

1005 Great Hillbilly Escape 4.JPG

“Your butt hurts, you break your leg, you ride some more,” Brianna Meisinger from Minnesota took the words ‘break a leg’ a little too seriously during the 2021 Cannonball run.
1005 Great Hillbilly Escape 2.jpeg

Gretta Ramsey with Gretta’s Kitchen and Jersey Jon from American Pickers smile after a delicious meal prepared by Gretta and Emma Ramsey.

