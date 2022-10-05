The Great Hillbilly Escape revs up local and international riders here
Almost 60 local and international riders drifted though Buck’s Indian Motorcycle in Romney for “The Great Hillbilly Escape” ride 2 weeks ago.
“We got the twists and curves,” said Jared Rinker of his family hosting their first “road run.”
The 5-day event was intended to be an “invitation-only” run, but word spread, and others in the antique motorcycle community asked to participate.
The invitees included riders like Elmer Lower, a respected specialist in restoring vintage Indian bikes. Indian AA (Kanjana Kankhuntod) from Massachusetts, who works with the modern Indian bikes produced by Polaris, rode the Hillbilly roads as well. Even Jersey Jon from American Pickers made it to the Mountain State.
Polish, Australian, Canadian and riders from different U.S. states gathered here for 1 main reason: to have a good time and enjoy the county roads.
A vigorous 80-year-old British rider, Victor Boocock, joined the crew too.
“I should have moved to West Virginia when I came to America,” Boocock said.
But where did they even come from?
“A lot of these people are veteran Cannonball riders,” Jared explained.
The Rinker family regularly attend road runs from the Antique Motorcycle Club of America and participate in the Motorcycle Cannonball.
According to Cannonball’s website, “The Motorcycle Cannonball is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world.” The event is 3 weeks long with rules and times a rider must leave and arrive – and it’s also expensive.
“You have long rides, your butt hurts, you break your leg and you ride some more,” laughed Briana Meisinger from Minnesota.
Brianna competed in 2021’s Cannonball and broke her leg. Having fully healed, she is back to being a neurology nurse and, of course, riding.
The Hillbilly riders agreed of the challenge that came with the Motorcycle Cannonball. Winning the cannonball earns you “bragging rights,” said Vern Acres from Ottawa, Canada, because it’s work day and night.
“It’s a challenge to get your piece of crap across the county,” Vern continued.
Vern noticed the variety in backgrounds in riders from different meets. He laughed in one situation where surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists and nurses surrounded him.
“You can’t even get that many in one meeting,” he exclaimed.
Luckily, this event proved to be far less stressful and expensive than any Cannonball ride.
The Great Hillbilly Escape was precisely that – an escape, accompanied with beautiful scenery and fresh mountain air.
The effort to put this event together was not limited to the Rinkers, however.
Leah Strawn (cousin of Justin and Jared Rinker) who attends Hampshire High drew the 1st sketch of the Hillbilly Escape design.
The Rinkers planned a different route every day to keep things interesting for the riders.
Dee Dee Rinker noted that at no point were they further than 60 miles from their shop.
The family hired Gretta Ramsey for their catering needs.
“She has an outstanding reputation,” Dee Dee said of Gretta’s Kitchen.
The Hillbilly riders enjoyed breakfast before heading out for their trips and parked their bikes back at Buck’s for dinner.
The laughter and smiling faces light up Buck’s shop as old friends reunited and new friendships blossomed.
After dinner, these newly self-acclaimed hillbillies gathered around the shop to work on their vintage bikes to prepare for the next day’s ride. Maintenance is of paramount importance for the safety of these riders.
“There’s not a straight road in West Virginia,” said Joe Burch, who traveled up from Texas and seemed to have enjoyed his time thoroughly.
“We have this motorcycle sickness,” smiled Joe, “there’s no cure either.”
