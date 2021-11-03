I spend a fair bit of time poking fun at my relatives.
Don’t we all?
See, I grew up in a household of 8 people: my parents, my 3 brothers and I and my maternal grandparents.
And my grandmother, who passed away a number of years ago, always had these goofy tips, tricks and habits. When I was a kid, I used to giggle about them.
Now that I’m in my 20s and living by myself, I find myself harkening back to some of the goofiness my grandma resorted to, and I’m not giggling anymore. It’s not so goofy now.
I mean, seriously. Some of the old-gal tips and tricks really are a beautiful thing, and specifically, I find myself reverting back to some of these old-timey habits, especially when it comes to clothing hacks, because I’m realizing they had some substance to them after all.
Sorry, Grandma.
Like, for example, slips. Hardly any young people these days ever wear a slip, have you ever noticed that? Young women simply choose to rely on clothing manufacturers to properly line dresses and skirts, and let me just say, as a voice for these young women: they don’t.
I can’t tell you how many skirts and dresses I own that are see-through if stretched even a teensy bit. Just recently I bought a long black pencil skirt, and wouldn’t you know it, it wasn’t lined like I thought it would be. That made me cranky.
So, I decided to channel my inner wise old woman and buy a slip to go under it.
Young women, listen to me: do not laugh at your moms or grandmas or aunts when they suggest slips. Don’t do it. Don’t be like me. Heed their words. Seriously, the extra layer to preserve what little modesty I had left has turned out to be truly invaluable.
And let’s talk for a minute about pantyhose and tights. These days, I swear by black tights. I don’t know the proper lingo: is “pantyhose” the word used to only describe the nude-colored tights? What manner of sins does the word “pantyhose” cover? Am I allowed to use the word “panty” this many times in a newspaper column?
Anyway, whatever the terminology, the black tights are a godsend. I can layer them if it’s going to be REALLY cold, and I don’t have to retire any of my cute skirts or dresses for when the warmer season rolls back around. It’s really a win-win-win.
And finally, I used to laugh at my grandmother because she used to keep safety pins on her. Like, I feel like I remember her ALWAYS having some pins on her.
I cannot stress this enough: safety pins are now a must for me.
First of all, a lot of my clothes are old or thrifted, so they need a little bit of TLC. Pins are a game changer, especially if I’m in a hurry and can’t whip out my sewing kit for a quick bit of stitching. Safety pins afford me a quick, easy, temporary fix, and I’m out the door (and wherever I’m going, I’m without a doubt late already, so I need all the time I can get).
My cousin Grace and I talk a lot about how we are going to turn into our mothers, and how our mothers are turning into our grandmother. It’s an inevitable cycle.
While I remain in awe of the simplicity of the hacks of my forefathers (fore-grandmothers, as it were), I think there’s a good lesson here for me: I don’t know everything, and I should listen to my elders.
Sometimes, these lessons are painful for the hardheaded, but we wise up in the end. And for me, it starts with slips, pantyhose and pins.
