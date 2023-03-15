As Women’s History Month continues, the following is a fascinating story about a 19th-Century physician.
In the 19th Century, women were restricted from pursuing a number of professions and occupations. In the literary field, George Eliot, author of “Mill on the Floss” and “Silas Marner,” was the pseudonym of a woman named Mary Ann Evans. That was a relatively easy subterfuge compared to the story of Dr. James Barry, a physician in England in the early 1800s.
Dr, Barry’s career spanned several decades after a medical degree was obtained in 1813. Barry was a high achiever, acquiring the highest accolade as Inspector General of Hospitals in the British army. It wasn’t until Barry’s death and subsequent preparation for burial in 1865 that the good doctor was found to have perpetrated an incredible deception.
Here are some of the details of Barry’s amazing story. Barry was the second child born to Jeremiah and Mary Ann Bulkley in Ireland and was named Margaret Anne.
Her mother, Mary Ann Bulkley, was the sister of James Barry, a celebrated Irish artist and professor of painting at London’s Royal Academy. Margaret’s father ran the weight house in Merchant’s quay in County Cork.
However, anti-Catholic sentiment led to his dismissal from this post. Financial mismanagement on his part left his wife and Margaret without the support of her father, whose debts led to him spending time in a debtor’s prison in Dublin.
In 1804, mother and daughter left Ireland for London to ask Mary Anne Bulkley’s brother, artist James Barry, for help. Professor Barry rejected them, having been estranged from his sister, Mary Anne, for 30 years.
However, upon James Barry’s death in 1806, the resulting inheritance and assistance from the artist’s former friends allowed Mrs. Bulkley and her teenager to have a reasonably comfortable life.
The teenage Margaret was educated with the expectation of becoming a tutor. However, given a lack of work history documentation, the Bulkleys struggled to find Margaret any suitable tutoring positions. A plan emerged among Margaret, her mother and some of her late uncle’s friends to enable her to enter medical school.
She entered medical school in Edinburgh posing as a male, the alleged nephew of the deceased Uncle James Barry. For the next 56 years, Margaret Bulkley was known as James Barry.
On graduating from medical school in 1813, Dr. Barry enlisted in the military as a surgeon. During one of his various assignments, he performed one of the first successful Caesarean sections, with both mother and child surviving, a rarity at that time.
While stationed in Cape Town, South Africa. Dr. Barry was instrumental in improving sanitation and advocated for more humane treatment of prisoners and slaves. Barry was subsequently forced to retire from the military in 1859 and died in 1865 from complications of dysentery.
It was a charwoman preparing Barry’s body for burial who discovered that Barry was a female. Dr. Barry’s true identity subsequently became public knowledge.
For those interested, other details about Dr. Barry can be found on www.history.com.
The writer is a member of the primary care clinician team that evaluates and treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
