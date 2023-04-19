West Virginia couldn’t be “Mountain Mama” without “Mother Earth.”
Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22. It’s so easy for us to get caught up in the humdrum of our lives – going to work, going to school, meeting deadlines, filling up our cars, eating dinner with our families, binge-watching Netflix shows.
But Earth Day is an opportunity to stop and think – really think – about what we are doing for our planet. Is it enough to go through our day-to-day lives and draw the conclusion that, well, we aren’t really a part of the problem?
Is “not” being a part of the problem enough, or do we want to be a part of the solution?
If you’ve decided you’re ready to take your love for Mother Earth to the next level, here are a few ideas to get you started – plus a few fast facts that you may not have known about this vibrant planet we call home.
Plant a tree
Is it a little bit of an Earth Day cliché? Yes, but there’s so much good that trees do for us.
Did you know that tree cover in Hampshire County removes 19,860 pounds of air pollution every year? How about the fact that tree cover reduces about 43 million gallons of stormwater annually, resulting in savings of about $384,500?
About 80 percent of Hampshire County has tree coverage, and about 97 percent of that coverage is classified as “forest.”
If you’re not one for a green thumb and planting a tree isn’t your style, have no fear: mature, healthy trees provide more community benefit than newly planted ones, so maybe you can make it your mission to preserve current tree cover rather than focusing solely on planting new ones – though both preservation and future opportunities for growth are of the utmost importance.
Start a garden
If you ARE someone itching to see if your thumb has verdant tendencies, consider starting a garden on your property. It might be daunting, sure, but be aware that there are several different types of gardens, and you can pick the kind that works best for you.
Container gardens
A “container garden” can look very different, and can be as simple as a single flowerpot or an in-your-window herb garden. The biggest thing to allot for is enough room for the plant’s roots to expand and provide drainage in the bottom.
That being said, pick a container large enough for the mature plant and its developed root system. Mind you, that might take a bit of research, but keep it in mind.
If you plan on moving the container, consider the final weight of the soil, container and plant.
Most vegetables can actually do quite well in containers – tomatoes, lettuce, potatoes, peppers and herbs being some of the most common.
Vertical gardens
Vertical gardens provide trellised support for vines and fruit – like peas, beans, cucumbers – and they’re a great space-saver for gardeners without ample room to spread out.
Bear in mind, though, when plants are grown in a limited soil volume in a vertical garden, they’re more likely to dry out. Make sure that all container plants are watered as needed.
Raised beds
A raised-bed garden has a slew of benefits for a home gardener. Their soil temperature warms quicker than in an in-ground garden – which allows for planting earlier in the spring – and the drainage is usually better. Gardeners can easily add hoops or covers to provide additional frost and freeze protection for affordable season extension of vegetable production.
Raised beds also allow for more intensive production, since their claim to fame is many plants carefully planned in a small amount of space. They’re well-suited to perennial vegetables, fruits, flowers and herbs.
In-ground gardens
A traditional in-ground garden is still by far a popular option. If you’ve got the space for them, they allow a large amount of vegetables to be produced. The use of crop rotation, plastic mulches and irrigation or drip tape may be beneficial for some crops.
Native garden
Gardening with native flowers can make your life out in the garden a lot easier.
Native plants don’t require fertilizers and need fewer pesticides, and they help reduce air pollution. They look a little different than a perfectly manicured garden, but native plants are beautiful in their own way and promote biodiversity and the stewardship of the area’s natural heritage.
WVU Extension US Forest Service
Make it rain
When a rain barrel system is installed properly on your property, it has lots – and lots – of benefits, such as offering a private water source, reducing runoff pollution, contributes to erosion prevention and reduces your water bill.
Stormwater runoff can lead to severe flooding, erosion and a reduction in the natural filtration of the water itself.
Creating a rain barrel system isn’t too difficult; a downspout can guide water from your roof to a barrel covered by a mesh screen. You can have multiple barrels and connect them in a series, too. It’s hardly a “new” sustainable home idea, but it is one that you can consider this Earth Day if you’re interested in taking advantage of stormwater runoff on your property.
Everybody clean up
Through the state Department of Enivronmental Protection (DEP), there are many opportunities to register for official litter cleanups in the Mountain State.
OK, so the registration for the 2023 “Make it Shine” spring cleanup has closed, but there are other locations and agencies that may offer opportunities for roadside litter cleanup, river cleanups and so much more. Ask around; contact your local environmental agencies, clubs and interest groups to find out the best way to lend a hand.
Shrink your ‘foodprint’
A ‘foodprint’ measures the environmental impacts associated with the growing, producing, transporting and storing of our food, and the pollution associated with those processes.
Did you know that about one-third of edible food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted annually? The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that food loss and waste account for 8.2 percent of the total human-made greenhouse gas emissions. Tossed food goes to waste in landfills, which make up for 34 percent of all methane emissions in the U.S.
That’s all to say, the way we eat, the things we eat, the food we waste and how we grow it all contribute to our “foodprint.” This Earth Day, consider increasing your awareness of your own “foodprint” and how you can reduce it moving forward.
Quick tips (DEP)
Rethink Bottled Water
Most plastic water bottles are not recycled, instead taking hundreds, perhaps thousands of years to decompose in landfills. Buy a reusable water bottle instead.
Brush Without Running
You've heard this one before, but maybe you still do it. You'll conserve up to five gallons of water per day if you stop.
Change Your Light
If every household in the U.S. replaced one regular light bulb with a compact fluorescent bulb, the pollution reduction would be equivalent to removing one million cars from the road.
Go Vegetarian Once A Week
One less meat-based meal a week helps the planet and your diet. For example: It requires 2,500 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef.
Second-Hand Doesn't Mean Second-Best
Consider buying items from a second-hand store. Second-hand stores often sell items in excellent condition since they are used for such a short period of time and will generally buy them back when you no longer need them.
Bag Plastic Bags
Each year, the U.S. uses close to 100 billion plastic bags. They are not biodegradable and are making their way into our oceans, and subsequently, the food chain. Try a reusable bag instead.
Picnic With A Marker
The next time you picnic, set out a permanent marker next to disposable dinnerware so guests can mark their cup and everyone will only use one.
Give It Away
Before you throw something away, think about if someone else might need it. Either donate to a charitable organization or post it on a web site designed to connect people and things.
Source: WV DEP, U.S. Forestry, ChesapeakeTrees.net and WVU Extension
