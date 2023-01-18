Who we Are: celebrating the history of the South Branch Valley
The Review published a series of articles surrounding the topic of subsistence farming in Hampshire County in Fall 2020 written by Donald Pownell, and he’s back again with the goal of shedding light on the rich heritage, history and unique folks that have shaped the county into what it is today.
In our last article, we concluded with an overview of the Romney Literary Society. This article will bring to light the extensive impact the Literary Society played in creating a community-wide acknowledgement of the need for education.
In the late 1750s, Lord Fairfax commissioned a survey for a new town to be called Romney; in 1762, the Virginia legislature granted Romney an official seat of local government. In 18th-century colonial Virginia, there was no real organized system of education. It was deemed to be the responsibility of the parents and the church. However, even before Romney was an officially recognized city in Virginia, local citizens had formed a local school, which they named the Romney Academy. The parents of the children paid the tuition, and, peculiar for the time, the school was coed. The Academy was housed in a log building, which served the dual purpose of school and church.
At that time (by today’s standards), most people were only functionally literate. Students would obtain the basic skills of reading, writing and arithmetic. From a general societal point of view, there was no need for higher education. However, that was not the case with the local citizenry.
In the later part of the 1700s, it was decided that the Romney Academy would expand to offer advanced courses dealing with science, mathematics and theology. This was the first such school in what is now West Virginia.
The school continued to grow and prosper. When the Romney Literary Society came into being, they took an active role in promoting the school and its academic rigor. By 1831, the Academy had outgrown the building that housed it. With unanimous consent, the Literary Society agreed to fund a new building in the amount of $20,000 and have the Romney Academy become part of a newly sanctioned school to be named the Romney Classical Institute. This was to become a fully recognized school of higher education offering traditional classes, which included science, mathematics, theology and the classics on an advanced academic level.
It was one of only a few such schools operating in such a rural location any place in the country. It was a day and boarding school. Planters from up and down the Valley sent their children to the school.
It opened its doors in 1846 and operated through 1866. Two unique qualities of the school were the exceptional leadership and staff and the fact that it was coeducational, as this was not the norm for that period in American history. Everyone associated with the school had acquired an advanced education. Two of the original instructors where Thomas and Samuel Mulledy, who both went on to become Presidents of Georgetown University and Holy Cross College.
The school shared its library with the Literary Society. The library had over 3,000 volumes and was acclaimed for its contents. In 1850, several directors of the school branched out and started the Potomac Seminary, a school dedicated to religious theology and the preparation of students to teach the word of God.
While this point is now generally recognized, Romney, a town of less than 1,000 residents located in an isolated valley, had by 1860 become a center of the Enlightenment for the entire South Branch Valley. In everything I have read, these institutions played a significant role in shaping the culture not only of the South Branch Valley but of the surrounding area as well. These institutions produced students who went on to colleges in the East and included among their graduates: doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, the fourth governor of the state of West Virginia and a national commissioner of fish and fisheries. The entire Romney educational experience was truly remarkable, and we will discuss the Mulledy brothers in our next article.
But now we must consider what happened. Why did these institutions cease to exist?
In 1861, the Civil War erupted. Almost all the instructors and students left to fight for the Confederacy, and many of them never returned. Those who did were often broken. They lived in a new state, a division that many opposed, and they were financially destitute. Even worse, the school had been ransacked by northern troops. They destroyed the library and most of the school.
After the war, the Literary Society was reinstituted, but the school only survived one more year before closing its doors forever. The war had stripped the Valley of most of its assets. Many residents, including some of my relatives, had spent heavily on Confederate bonds to fund the war, and Confederate and Union troops paraded up and down the Valley taking whatever they could in terms of livestock and foodstuffs to meet the needs of their troops. The Valley was not in good shape after the war, and its people did not truly recover until WWII came along.
In the meantime, we have to ask what the citizens chose to do with the building and grounds. The sale of the property tells one a great deal about these people. In a state of financial desperation, the Literary Society decided to stay true to its mission. They wanted the property to be used for educational purposes to serve the greater good. The Romney Literary Society petitioned the newly created West Virginia state legislature to open on these grounds a public-supported school for the deaf and blind. The state accepted the offer, but the local community had to agree to make repairs in order to make the old school habitable. The citizens took up donations and the community fulfilled these commitments to the state. The Academy became the new school’s administrative building and served that purpose until February of 2022 when a fire destroyed the building.
The Romney Literary Society ceased to exist in 1886.
However, the city of the Enlightenment left the entire South Branch Valley with many things that carried on for another century. Seeds were planted in the general population, and they took root and grew.
These institutions fostered civility, public debate, concern for the community and the desire to produce an educated population. These traits originally came from the manor houses scattered up and down the Valley, and the institutions they created only proved they were correct. These traits lived on in the manor houses where they preserved a deep consciousness of who the local citizens were as a people. After the Civil War, life became much more difficult in the Valley, and it took years for the people to fully recover. We will discuss economic recovery in a later article.
We have grown and progressed. But let’s consider concretely what this means. Moorefield eventually got public high schools, and, as reported in the Moorefield Examiner, the State Secretary of Education in the 1960s claimed that the Moorefield High School sent, on a percentage basis, more students to college than any school in the state.
In fact, the school was quite distinguished. It even offered Latin up until the 1950s, and several residents mentioned that when their parents graduated from Moorefield High School in the 1940s and 50s, they were well prepared for college. Additionally, our Valley has produced numerous successful professionals: doctors, lawyers, politicians and especially educators.
But I don’t think it’s surprising that we’ve produced so many educators. After all, education has been a serious expectation in this area for over a hundred years.
In closing, what has been presented is the historical details. However, how we interpret them—specifically whether we think these institutions created our culture—is a matter of historical debate. We’ll leave it up to each individual reader.
Our next several articles will focus on people who have been from our Valley or closely associated with our Valley and gone on to make a difference on a national stage.
