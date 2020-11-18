Given the overwhelming renewed interest in gardening this past year, West Virginia University’s Extension Service is helping both novice and seasoned gardeners with tips, educational information and more in its 2021 garden calendar.
The calendar, themed “The Science of Gardening,” looks at the science-based information behind gardening, including how seeds germinate, the importance of earthworms in your soil, how plants use nutrients, the role of pollination, and more.
The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights that include growing advice, pest management tips, food preservation recommendations and recipes from WVU Extension Service experts.
To obtain a copy of the calendar, while supplies last, or learn more about gardening and healthy lifestyles, visit the WVU Extension Service’s Hampshire County office at 66 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757 or call 304-822-5013.
Beginning in early 2021, the calendar also will be available online and will feature bonus articles and videos geared toward helping growers make the most of their gardening efforts.
For additional tips and information, visit WVU Extension Service at extension.wvu.edu, follow @WVUExtension on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check out WVU Extension Service on YouTube.
