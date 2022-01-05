I said something to someone once that I felt like my life was in a rut. In other words, I felt as if I were going nowhere, just spinning my wheels and making no progress.
As bad as I hated to admit it, I felt totally useless. His response to me was somewhat earth-shattering. I’ll never forget what he told me.
“You know what a rut is, don’t you?” he asked. “A rut is simply a grave with both ends kicked out of it.”
Wow. That was an eye-opening definition. Webster couldn’t have said any better himself. It made me stop and give serious consideration as to where I was in my life.
I wasn’t struggling. I wasn’t floundering. My life had just become dormant. I might as well admit that I had just laid down and done everything except stop breathing. I was a breathing corpse. I was lifeless, going nowhere, accomplishing nothing.
The only thing I was doing was lying there feeling sorry for myself, drowning in self pity.
It was time to take a serious assessment of my life. The bad news: I felt like, as I said, nothing more than a breathing corpse. The good news; at least I was still breathing.
I had 2 options. I could go ahead and completely “give up the ghost;” I could completely die on the vine and I could render myself useless — no longer good for anything.
Or, I could take a really deep breath and suck some life back into me, get up and allow God to make my life worth living again.
I had convinced myself that, for whatever reason, I was an utter failure. Maybe I had set my goals too high. Maybe I had expected too much of myself. Maybe I had done both.
And maybe it was time to give myself a break, cut myself some slack.
So where does one go when he or she comes to that point in life? I had heard it said so many times that a person is never really a failure until he or she completely quits.
I knew I wasn’t a quitter. God had not designed me to quit. I had read it too many times: “Forgetting those things that are behind me, I press toward the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13,14)
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13) “For the gifts and the calling of God [are] irrevocable.” (Romans 11:29)
I need to allow God to set my goals. I need to live up to the goals and expectations of God and not the expectations of others. I’m not going to be a Dr. Billy Graham or a Dr. David Jeremiah. I’m not going to pastor a mega-church.
I need to be faithful and bloom where God has planted me. All we can do is be faithful to the calling that God has placed upon our lives and to His Word. It was His word that convicted me and challenged me. To preach the Word and proclaim it without compromise.
Complacency comes from compromise. We get in a rut because we want to have it both ways. We want to please God while at the same time wanting to please people. We can’t do both. I’ve tried it and it doesn’t work.
I’m not one who has reached perfection. I run to Him and fall on His mercy every day. I try every day to be better than the day before. And every day I find myself asking for forgiveness and thanking Him for His grace.
I don’t want to live my life in a rut because a rut becomes nothing more than a eventual grave. I, like every Christian, am nothing more than a sinner saved by His grace — “greatly blessed and highly favored.”
We will make it to heaven, not because of our merits, but because of His sacrifice for our sins. But He gave me a command; “Occupy until I come.
It’s a command to all of us. We can’t sit around and ultimately end up in a spiritually and emotionally comatose state, confined by virtual bars that hold us prisoner when Jesus came to set us free.
“Come unto me all of you who struggle and are heavily burdened and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
