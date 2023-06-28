Just laying on the ground
But it’s not just a penny
This little coin I’ve found.
Found pennies come from Heaven
That’s what my grandpa told me
He said angels toss them down,
Oh how I loved that story.
He said when an angel misses you
They toss a penny down,
Sometimes just to cheer you up
To make a smile out of your frown.
So don’t pass by that penny
When you’re feeling blue
It may be a penny from Heaven
That an angel has tossed to you.
– Author Unknown
The weeks just fly by and it is time to write again. We have had rain in Rio. We could use more, but we are thankful for all we have received.
The big news in Rio is the Rio Fun Fair. Come and support the North River Fire Company on June 30 and July 1 with a parade Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. on June 30 and plenty of good food, music, games both nights and a Cruise In on Saturday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the crowning of the queen on Saturday evening. Fun for the whole family. It is an annual event each year, and you are supporting your local fire department. Any questions you can ask anyone as this is not the first one and hope there will be many more.
Last week, Donna Charlton and I were in Romney and we got to see Alma Landis. We haven’t seen her in a good while. It was a great visit. Enjoyed going back with memories.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren had pulpit exchange Sunday today. Our Pastor Burl Charlton was in Westernport and this young lady Allie was from the Westernport Church visiting us. She was very good. I hope she enjoyed us as much as we enjoyed her. Great sermon and great fellowship.
Beverly Westfall and I went to Petersburg on Friday to visit Louise Sites. We picked her up and went to the bowling alley and ate lunch. Their food is delicious. If you’re in Petersburg, you will have to try the food there as you will not be disappointed. Their homemade pies are so good. We enjoyed our visit so much. We must do it again.
Burl and Donna Charlton and I met my sister, Lillian Funkhouser, and her daughter Debbie Hefner at Baker at Pine Grove Cemetery on Sunday, June 11 in the afternoon and decorated the graves of loved ones and friends. That cemetery has a lot of family members in it. Decoration was a big thing in its time, but in later years they have fallen by the wayside, I think.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons enjoyed riding the Potomac Eagle through the Trough on Friday, June 23. They saw several eagles and lots of beautiful scenery. After the train ride, they enjoyed supper at Main Street Grill.
Several family members attended the Daugherty Reunion on Sunday, June 25 at the home of Janet Shingleton. Lots of delicious food and fellowship. A special thank you to Janet for having it at her home.
Get well wishes to all that are ill.
Happy Birthday wishes to Pauline Davis on June 30. Happy Birthday wishes to anyone else celebrating.
Don’t forget to smile. Attend church somewhere, and God bless all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.