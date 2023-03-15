ROMNEY — Just in time for Easter, the Hampshire County Arts Council is offering Pysanka classes.
These Ukrainian Easter Eggs are made by a process known as wax resist, which produces beautiful geometric designs on colorfully dyed eggs. The traditional designs and colors are symbolic of spring rebirth and fertility and were traditionally given as gifts.
The art uses tools called kistkas plus acid and vegetable dyes to decorate unblown, white chicken eggs.
Attendees will receive instruction in the history, traditional designs and colors, sequencing, use of the tools — beeswax, candles, kistkas, holders, dyes, etc. Nancy Judd has taught this technique at the Hampshire County Co-op and during her tenure as art teacher at the West Virginia School for the Deaf.
A local artist living in the Kirby area, Nancy has been involved in the arts since childhood. She co-directed the HCAC Summer Arts Camp for over 10 years and taught art classes at WVSD for nine years. She has performed in community theater directed by Dale Brady and sponsored bythe Arts Council.
Since the Hampshire County Co-op opened, she has given classes in pysanka, knitting, watercolor and crochet as well as offering knitted wear, watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, photography, hand-made jewelry and other items for sale.
She presently serves on the jury team at the Co-op and she was a regular on Radio Romney giving an hour-long arts talks as well as interviewing local artists during its short life.
The Pysanka classes will be offered on two Saturdays – March 18 and April 1 from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Arts Council Art Studios in The Brannon Building on the WVSDB campus in Romney. The fee for one class is $35 for ages 16 and up. To register for the class or for more information, email classes@HampshireArts.org or call Dale at 304-834-8369.
