ROMNEY — Just in time for Easter, the Hampshire County Arts Council is offering Pysanka classes.  

These Ukrainian Easter Eggs are made by a process known as wax resist, which produces beautiful geometric designs on colorfully dyed eggs. The traditional designs and colors are symbolic of spring rebirth and fertility and were traditionally given as gifts.  

judd

