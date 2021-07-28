Until yesterday, I had never been to a pageant before.
So I was all on board with attending my 1st pageant here in Hampshire County, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.
Lexi Whetzel, who ended up winning the Outstanding Teen title, was just an absolute ray of sunshine with her contagious smile, bursting with personality. She was also super poised in her evening gown; all of the candidates were.
If it were me, I’d have probably tripped on my dress and face-planted on the stage. And not in a cutesy oh-look-at-her-she’s-so-clumsy-how-adorable way. In a straight-up, I-don’t-have-a-single-ounce-of-elegance-in-my-body way.
Savannah Kangas, who won the title of Miss Hampshire County Fair, absolutely owned the stage. I mean, when she was giving her social impact statement about how we need to improve the literacy rate in our area, she was so confident. She looked great, sounded great and came across as a natural.
Hope Bond’s social impact statement was about body image, and that hits close to home with me personally. It’s tough out here as a young woman, with society seemingly always telling us how we need to look in order to be “beautiful.”
I wasn’t sure what to expect for my 1st pageant experience, but I knew that the event would be emotional for all of the girls involved. I found myself tearing up a little bit (I had something in my eye, OK? Hay fever or a bug or something. I’m not crying, I swear) during the Werner sisters’ farewell addresses to finish out their reigns as Outstanding Teen and Miss Hampshire County.
They won their titles in 2019, shortly before I arrived in Hampshire County, and I think it’s a great story: 2 sisters winning titles at the fair pageant. They hugged and thanked each other in their addresses, and I was relieved to see in the audience that I wasn’t the only one with a bug in my eye.
Almost halfway through the pageant, I was struck with a bout of serious thirst. My mouth was the Sahara Desert, and it didn’t help to see everyone walking around with lemonade and water. I wasn’t gonna make it.
Not wanting to die of thirst while representing the Review at the fair, I staggered over to the nearest window to see if the vendor had a bottle of water.
I bought 2, and downed them in fairly short order.
Right after I bought the water, I looked to my left and saw Miss West Virginia, Jaelyn Wratchford, eating a plate of funnel cake while trying to keep her balance walking through the grass in her heels.
We made eye contact.
“Be careful in those shoes,” I warned needlessly. Jaelyn, the epitome of royalty, laughed and responded, “I’ll try not to spill it. I’d cry.”
Me too, girl. Me too.
All in all, at the pageant I saw confidence, emotion, talent and sisterhood.
And funnel cake.
It was everything I had hoped for, and the candidates were all wonderful. Congratulations to the winners, and to all of the ladies with the confidence and courage to get up on the stage. Brava.
