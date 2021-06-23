Re-enactors once again stage 1756 battle
The Fort Edwards Foundation hosted the re-enactment on the fort grounds as part of the Family Frontier Day celebration with which it opened for the season.
The battle was an important encounter in the French and Indian War, in which an entire local militia was wiped out after being led into an ambush while pursuing Shawnee and Delaware Indians.
Seventeen men died — low numbers by contemporary standards, but enough to frighten colonists from New England to the Carolinas, and cause concern in Europe as well. During the 2019 re-enactment, the leader of the Indians was described as “the Bin Laden of his day.”
Before Saturday’s re-enactment, participants discussed the equipment and dress of different groups involved in the battle — a company of French marines that would have been made up of Canadians, members of Mercer’s Company of the colonial Virginia Regiment, a few Maryland militiamen, and Delaware and Shawnee Indians represented by a lone Indian re-enactor, dressed as an Eastern woodlands warrior, he said, with his face painted black “for death.”
“This year we’re going to win,” one member of the Virginia Regiment re-enactors joked before the battle, but it was not to be.
The re-enactment did not take long.
Hidden French and Indian role players began to fire as the colonials marched down the field. The colonial re-enactors returned fire, but it was all over in about 15 minutes - quite accurate, according to the narrator — with all the colonials lying dead in the field.
“That’s what a battle was like in 1756,” said the narrator, pointing out that a lot of the re-enactors’ muskets had misfired, and this was typical in colonial days, due to the poor quality of the black gunpowder used.
Back in 1756, an attempt to recover the remains failed when the would-be retrievers were frightened away by noises they feared were Indians in the woods. Two soldiers were court martialed for their failure to retrieve the bodies.
Bones of the defeated militia remain, presumably scattered by animals in the forest somewhere north of Capon Bridge. No one knows exactly where the battle took place.
The Battle of Great Cacapon is also known as Mercer’s Massacre, for John Fenton Mercer, the captain of Mercer’s Company of the Virginia Regiment, who died in the encounter.
The company was responsible for keeping the colonists’ road open leading from Winchester to Romney and on to Fort Cumberland. A letter from George Washington, who commanded the Virginia Regiment, ordered Mercer’s Company to Fort Edwards 6 days before the battle.
Though massacred in 1756, Mercer’s Company survives as a group of re-enactors from Winchester who are active locally, returning to Fort Edwards each year to remember the Battle of Great Cacapon.
