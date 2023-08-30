Children’s story hour every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: Apples, Grandparents, School, Leaves and Camping.
Crafts and activities also provided to go along with the themes.
Sept. 1: “Apples” story hour –We will read apple books, sing songs and make apple prints with paint.
Sept. 4: Closed for Labor Day
Sept. 5: Lego Night at 5:30 p.m. Back to school theme.
Sept. 7: Game night at 5:30 p.m. We will be playing the giant game board with prizes and penalties.
Sept. 8: “Grandparents” story hour. We will read grandparent books, sing songs and make a nice card craft for grandparents. We will have snacks also.
Sept. 9: 11 a.m. S.T.R.E.A.M. We will be making our own ice cream in a bag.
Sept. 9: Hampshire Highland Arts and Music Festival. We will have a booth; come learn about Renewable Energy.
Sept. 11: 10 a.m. Photo Club
Sept. 12: 10 a.m. Adult Chair Yoga (Limited space; call 304-822-3185 or stop by the front desk to sign up)
Sept. 12: 5:30 p.m. Food of the Month. Come learn about peaches with Amie Dawson from WVU Extension Office.
Sept. 13: 4 p.m. board meeting
Sept. 15: “School” story hour. We will read back-to-school books, sing songs, play fun games with the alphabet, number, colors and shapes. We will also make a special “All about Me” craft.
Passive Programming
There will be back-to-school coloring sheets in the kids’ room.
Month-long scavenger hunt located in the downstairs area of the library (children area). Will have to find 12 school related items to get a small prize at the front desk.
Displays
Sept. 1-9: National Cheese Pizza Day display – children will decorate their own paper pizza with their favorite toppings and we will hang them up on the wall.
Sept. 1-30: We will have a “Bee a Good Reader” display. For every book read, children can put a bee on the wall with the name of the book and their first name. In honor of National Read a Book Day (Sept. 6), Buy a Book Day (Sept. 7) and International Literacy Day (Sept. 8).
Sept. 16-30: Fall Book Display
Month Long Programs
Makerspace – Friendship Bracelets
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Library Card Sign up Month. Can you guess how many items we have in the library? Stop by the front desk and take a guess.
