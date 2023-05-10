esther's

Esther’s House is in need of help to clean and organize toys for its June yard sale and Christmas season.

 

ROMNEY — Esther’s House is searching for help as they launch into their busy season with plans for a yard sale in late June to clear out items like bikes and other large toys.

Becky Arnold, who runs the Toys from the Heart toy giveaway operation every Christmas season, explained that many big items donated from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind last fall could be put to better use this summer, such as bikes and miniature kitchenettes.

