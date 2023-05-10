ROMNEY — Esther’s House is searching for help as they launch into their busy season with plans for a yard sale in late June to clear out items like bikes and other large toys.
Becky Arnold, who runs the Toys from the Heart toy giveaway operation every Christmas season, explained that many big items donated from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind last fall could be put to better use this summer, such as bikes and miniature kitchenettes.
“You can only get rid of a couple of bikes during Christmastime; kids need to ride them in the summer,” Arnold reasoned.
An exact date for the yard sale has yet to be set, but Arnold hopes to schedule it for the end of June. Not only would the yard sale help fund the Christmas operation, but it would also create breathing room for the filled-to-the-brim three-bedroom house.
Working space is limited at Esther’s House as bags of toys fill each room. While Arnold admits the work could have started before April, she noted her “crazy schedule” with her ex-husband’s health issues and doctor’s appointments had delayed work. On top of that, one of her close friends had been experiencing seizures for the past year and cannot drive, so she is busy driving her around too. As a retired nurse, she can’t help but lend a helping hand, especially in medical-related things.
“But whatever time I have, I come here,” Arnold said, noting that sometimes she is found at the house late at night.
Arnold has two dedicated volunteers, a young lady who comes once a week and Patty Ritter, who usually puts in a lot of hours helping out but has been experiencing health issues herself.
“It’s daunting,” she said of all the work that needs to be done as she walked through the rooms. The front porch of the soft mint green house is filled with kids’ bikes, and the back porch is filled with large plastic playhouses. There are also two large basketball hoop stands that need scrubbing.
“I really need more help to clean these toys,” Arnold acknowledged.
She mentioned that Pathways, Romney’s residential recovery program, may be able to send some volunteers, but she has “no idea” how many or how often they could help.
Many donated toys come dirty, so Arnold thinks getting a hose and bucket of soapy water to wash things outside on warm days could help ease the process.
Arnold also mentioned that many toys are stored away in another building that is being renovated, so she has to tend to those items soon – on top of all the toys currently at Esther’s House, making her feel like things are “down to the wire.”
To find more information with the June yard sale or the Toys from the Heart holiday preparations, contact Arnold at 301-338-4696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.