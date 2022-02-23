‘Keep writing, OK?’
Annual Young Writers contest sees 4 Romney winners
ROMNEY —Four Romney students had their moment in the limelight last Wednesday as the winners of the annual Young Writers competition.
Jaime Loftus, an 8th grader at Romney Middle School, and Morgan Andrews, Matthew Sions and Javen Kesner, all from Romney Elementary School, were honored at the in-person ceremony at RES Wednesday.
“You guys really went above and beyond with your work,” said Nicole Morris, RES principal and one of the Young Writers coordinators.
The categories for the competition are structured by grade level. There’s a winner from the 1st and 2nd grade group, the 3rd and 4th grade group, the 5th and 6th grade group and finally, the 7th and 8th grade group. Each winner read their submission aloud to the audience. Matthew Sions, the 4th grade winner, was absent, so Morris read his piece, “Journey through the Earth.”
In previous years, a winner is also selected from Hampshire High School, but Morris said that this year, there just weren’t enough submissions from older students.
“We always got such good writing pieces from the high school,” she said. “We still really want to encourage that.”
Morris took a moment to offer some inspiration to the students gathered in the RES cafeteria, nudging them to stay passionate about writing.
“You guys who are doing this now, keep writing. Get those writing pieces in, especially in high school,” she added. “I want to encourage you guys; you’re seeing today how important your work is, and I want to encourage you to keep writing, OK?”
Parents and family members also gathered in the cafeteria to support the young writers, and after the ceremony, enjoyed desserts provided by the HHS ProStart program.
