I was a late bloomer in the area of finances. My siblings always joked about me being spoiled because I was the baby of the family but the truth is, they were right.
I had the greatest parents anyone could hope for, but in retrospect I can see where they thought they were helping me by bailing me out of every mess I got myself into. However, they weren’t.
My parents were not rich by any means. Dad was a tenant farmer who worked from daylight ’til dark and most likely never made more than minimum wage in his life.
Bailing a young man or woman out every time they overspend or are haphazard with their finances isn’t helping at all. It may seem that way for the moment but all it does is make the child(ren) dependent on the parents.
It feeds into their frivolous ways of spending with no thought of how they are going to pay for something. “After all, Mom or Dad will bail me out.”
Unfortunately, repeatedly doing so never teaches a child the value of money. It doesn’t teach them responsibility. It fails to teach them about honesty and integrity.
And it fails to teach them how to stand on their own 2 feet. I can testify to the fact that it makes one’s adult life a lot harder.
They say that confession is good for the soul, so here goes. I was actually in my 50s before I really learned the value and purpose of money.
I had this crazy idea that if I worked for my money then it belonged to me. I wish that were true.
And if handled properly, one day hopefully it can be that way but only when the bills are paid off and one is debt free. One’s money belongs to the person he or she is indebted to. That’s the reason the Bible says, “owe no man anything.”
All a person has to do is look at how our country spends money. I read that our government has recently printed more money than it has printed since the founding of our nation.
The concept is, if a government is in over its head, just print more money which simply devalues the dollar. I don’t care if it’s Republicans or Democrats, that method of handling money never works.
Our country is now so far in over its head that we will likely never get out. We cannot keep our borders open and give free care and free tax dollars to everyone who comes across while we have veterans sleeping on sidewalks and not knowing where their next meal is coming from.
Businesses can’t find help even when some fast food places are willing to start a person out at $14 dollars to start. People are getting used to sitting at home and getting stimulus checks from the government.
We messed up, folks.
Sending an extra $300 a week to folks on unemployment wasn’t the answer. Now a lot of folks don’t want to work. They would rather set at home and wait for the next round of stimulus checks. The extra $300 per week should have gone to the ones who were working and keeping our country going.
It’s a scary place that our country has come to. Who would have ever thought businesses would have to close because they can’t get people to work for $14 or even more per hour?
Who would have ever thought that illegal immigrants would be given free handouts and healthcare while our citizens can’t afford to get healthcare? We’re messed up.
Why? Because a lot of today’s politicians apparently never learned the value of a dollar. They make big bucks while spending our country’s money frivolously, putting us further and further in debt.
It’s important to teach our children how to handle money and to never be dependent on government handouts. Teach them the importance of good work ethics and how fulfilling it is to work for what one has.
The idea of working one’s way up in life no longer exists. Young people today want to start off married with a new house, have it complete with new furnishings, have a new car and a new truck in the 2-car garage then wonder why they can’t keep the payments paid. Because those payments come every month, some for the next 30 years.
I wish I would have been taught these things when I was young. I remember hearing a wise man telling me that his parents always told him, “Everyone has to pay at sometime.”
Either you sacrifice when you are young so you can have when you get older, or you spend now and you will sacrifice when you get older. Good theory to teach in our classrooms today.
