Cancer survivors Linda Dawson and Melanie Meck add creativity and strength to Hampshire’s Relay for Life
The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced this year’s Relay for Life to be an online-only event, but participants are finding ways to donate and share their stories more creatively this year.
Linda Dawson of Romney is a cancer survivor, and the pandemic provided her with a unique avenue to support a cause that is close to her heart.
Dawson has made and sold over 400 facemasks to be used as personal protective equipment for folks who need them during this pandemic, and instead of asking folks to pay her for the masks, she is donating the money to the American Cancer Society.
“I didn’t really give it much thought until this corona thing started and everything with that, and I started to make some masks,” Dawson explained, saying that she was aiming to give these masks away to senior citizens in the area. “Some folks in Montgomery County [Md.] wanted to purchase them, but I can’t make money off something like that.”
Because masks are required in Maryland, Dawson said that most of the masks she made went to Montgomery and Frederick counties.
In total so far, Dawson has raised $2,378 for the American Cancer Society, and she is still making masks for anyone that’s interested in making a donation.
“We need the money for cancer, and people were going to buy masks anyway,” Dawson reasoned.
Dawson and her daughter are both cancer survivors, and she said the Cancer Society helped them out after her daughter was in quarantine for a month.
“In this way, I’ve paid back what they helped,” she added.
Dawson is a part of the Hampshire County Relay for Life community, which is made up of many folks whose families have been affected by cancer. Melanie Meck, an academic coach in Springfield, has certainly had a journey with her survivorship.
Meck’s first round with cancer was in 1989, when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and she was sent to Baltimore for treatment.
“[My husband and I] had been married for slightly over a year, and I was teaching,” Meck recalled. “We didn’t have 2 nickels to rub together.”
In 2011, Meck was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy, and 4 months after that surgery was diagnosed with lung cancer as well.
‘Since 2006, I’ve also had multiple basal cell skin cancers removed,” she added.
Meck said that the American Cancer Society helped with lodging costs during her treatment and have been one of her main resources through it all, fueling her participation in Relay for Life.
“I’ve been more active with Relay since the 2nd round of cancer,” she said. “When you’re in the middle of it, you think you’re the only one. When you start getting involved, you realize there’s a community.”
Meck praised Patty Wygal and her sister Susan, saying that they are the “backbone for Relay in Hampshire County.”
“A long, long time ago, Patty and her sister Susan, they stuck with it and they believe it, and they’ve raised thousands and thousands of dollars,” Meck described.
Meck said that it was her family and God that have helped her most through her journey, and the support through Relay for Life really is invaluable to folks like Meck and Dawson.
“Cancer treatment is one of those things that is really, really tough to get through on your own,”’ Meck said. “Please reach out and support. It’s a tough time, but please do what you can. We’re all doing this so we can hopefully find a cure so other people don’t have to go through what we all went through.”
Relay for Life online events are happening this week, with Wednesday being where folks can complete a virtual caregiver’s “lap,” posting on Facebook about who has been by their side through their battle. Thursday is the Community and Team “lap,” Friday is the survivor “lap” and Saturday is the virtual Luminaria event. See the Hampshire County Relay for Life Facebook page for information on how to donate or participate.
