100 years ago
Henry Bell Gilkeson, lawyer, a life-long resident of Romney, died at Mt. Lake Park, Maryland, Thursday morning last. The remains were brought here on the late train of that day, taken to his home and the funeral was from the Presbyterian Church Sunday morning conducted by his pastor, Dr. F.J. Brooke, and the interment was at Indian Mound Cemetery by the side of his wife, who died some years ago.
The Hampshire County Sunday School convention which was held at Augusta last Saturday and Sunday was a real success. There was a large number of persons present. Each one of the three available buildings was filled to overflowing, and many were still outside.
As if defying the frost, and avenging the treatment from it last spring, the Grimes Golden apple trees in many orchards of the county have put forth their blooms again.
50 years ago
J. Kenton Lambert, state director of the Farmers Home Administration has announced the approval of preliminary engineering for the construction of a public water system by the Central Hampshire Water, Inc. The project will serve the area from Romney city limits east along U.S. Route 50, passing through Augusta, ending at the intersection of Highway 45. The project cost of the water facility is $810,000.
Wildlife Resources Division District Game Biologist Gary Strawn recently reported, “on one, 10-mile section of road in Hampshire County, 60 rabbits, 11 opossum, five deer and four squirrels were killed during 1970.” Considering that West Virginia has 36,000 miles of roads, the total number of wildlife killed on the Mountain State’s highways must be astronomical. The highest vehicle wildlife mortalities occurred during May-June when young animals were most abundant.
40 years ago
Mr. John W. McCannon of Augusta has received a certificate from West Virginia Secretary of State A. James Manchin appointing him an “Ambassador of Community Service Among All People.” McCannon received this honor for his suggestion to the secretary that a voter registration be established at the annual Hampshire County Fair.
Dr. Sam Williams met his brother, Stuart, of Seattle, Wash., in Montana, where they fished all day, every day for a week. Dr. Williams left Saturday for Munich, Germany, where he will practice.
30 years ago
Hampshire County Taxpayers Association members learned last week at their annual meeting how the next three years’ state mandated revaluation would affect them. According to Assessor Stanley Lee, county assessments will rise locally from an estimated 22 percent to 60 percent of market value over the next three years.
KIRBY — Dr. and Mrs. Walter Freygang of Washington, D.C. spent a recent weekend at their place in Pot Lick Cove. —Mr. and Mrs.
Leon Breton and family have recently purchased the former Oliver Funk and Dailey Poland farms and are in the process of building a new home.
20 years ago
Jack and Margaret Ann Ploss, Texas City, Texas, spent several days last week visiting with his brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Wanda Ploss. On Thursday evening they entertained 40 friends with a Mexican dinner.
Over the weekend, George and Sue Brandon joined her family in Atlanta, Ga., where they celebrated her grandmother, Cora Harrison’s, 100th birthday.
10 years ago
Bobby Greene threw 33 strikes in 36 tries last Thursday at Wilson Lanes, walking off with an 864 series, just 36 pins shy of a perfect 900. And he did it without putting together a 300 game.
He knocked ’em all down on 11 of 12 tries in each game. He came closest in game two with a 296. Greene opened with a 279 and closed with a 289 during his Thursday night trios league.
Russell and Mary Manning from Dayton, Va., came to Paw Paw Senior Center to help make apple butter. They enjoyed stirring the butter but mostly meeting people that Russell had not seen for 60 years. It was a wonderful day for them.
ROMNEY – Hampshire High School officials reported a smooth start to the process of randomly administering drug tests to students on campus. Thirteen students, including seven girls and six boys, gave a urine sample to Ohio-based SPORT SAFE Testing Service Inc. on Monday morning.
AUGUSTA – Oran E. “Pete” Wolfe Sr. might not have been rich, but he sure left a legacy behind.
Wolfe died Sept. 26, at his home. Some three dozen vehicles formed the funeral procession on Sept. 29 from McKee Funeral Home to Mount Zion Cemetery on Ford Hill Road in Augusta.
