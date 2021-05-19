The Hampshire County Fair pageant is looking for candidates to compete for the crowns on July 26.
Teen candidates must be 13 to 17 and not a high school senior. A 12-year-old may be eligible depending on birth date.
“Miss” candidates must be 17 to 24. The phases of competition for Miss will be private interview, social impact statement, on-stage question by judges, talent and evening gown.
The phases of the teen competition will be private interview, on-stage question, talent and evening gown.
If you would like to be a candidate, call Suellen Racey at 703-216-1648 or Brenda Pyles at 304-496-7277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.