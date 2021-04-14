SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire Memorial Hospital is bringing surgical care close to home with Dr. Javeed Khan, a general surgeon joining the Valley Health team and serving the Hampshire County community.
Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center is a Level 2 Trauma Center and offers advanced surgical services through providers at its Heart and Vascular Center, Cancer Center and more, but with Dr. Khan’s addition to HMH in December, surgical care is closer than ever to folks in Hampshire County.
Dr. Khan said he enjoys his job and offers many procedures at HMH.
“I love the fact that patients get better with surgical treatment and do not have to worry if their appendicitis or cholecystitis might come back,” he said. “I am able to perform many types of surgery, including laparoscopic options, so patients often don’t have to stay overnight in the hospital. Now, they can get surgical care close to home.”
Dr. Khan grew up in India and attended Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College in Bangalore, India. He completed his residency at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, Md., and he’s a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
“Where I grew up, education is priority number 1, and parents offer 2 career options for their children: engineer or doctor,” he explained. “I chose medicine, and when my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and I had my 1st encounter with her surgical team, I knew then I wanted to be a surgeon.”
Dr. Khan is currently accepting new patients and seeing them at the HMH Multispecialty Clinic. For more information or to schedule and appointment, call 304-822-2164.
