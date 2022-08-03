Everett wins academic all-conference honor
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Everett wins academic all-conference honor
WINCHESTER — A baseball player from Purgitsville has been named to the academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference team.
Tristan Everett pitches and plays middle infield for Shenandoah University’s Hornets. Everett was one of a school-record 291 Shenandoah student-athletes to earn the honor.
Student-athletes who posted at least a 3.25 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year were named Academic All-ODAC. All 21 eligible intercollegiate athletic programs at SU had at least 1 student-athlete selected to the squad.
Baseball and football led Shenandoah athletics with 45 academic all-ODAC selections each, while women’s golf posted a perfect mark with all 7 of its members earning the honor.
Thirteen Shenandoah teams had at least 10 members earn academic all-ODAC accolades. Shenandoah ranked second in the 15-team conference in total Academic All-ODAC honorees.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.