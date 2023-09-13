National ‘Back to Church’ Sunday
The Romney First Baptist Church is celebrating National “Back to Church Sunday” at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 11:30 am
Everyone is invited, because God loves you and sent Jesus to die for you – and the church was created to bless you.
The church is located at 325 West Main Street in Romney.
Tearcoat Covenant will put on Fall Revival
The Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is holding a Fall Revival, featuring guest speaker Jerry Eisenhour, on Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m., and Sept. 24-27 nightly at 7 p.m. at 48 Dunkard Church Road, Augusta.
Romney Nazarene offers monthly free meals
Romney Nazarene offers meals at 339 Elk Place (at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place) – a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the church. Dine in and take-out options are both available.
The “Feed My Sheep” soup kitchen is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Zion Church of Christ holding monthly community luncheon
Zion Church of Christ in Augusta will be holding a free community luncheon with fellowship beginning at noon on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Everyone is welcome.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
