As a fiscally responsible, frugal spender – OK, cheapskate – I tend to think about money a lot.
Why I never seem to have any, the delight I experience when finding rogue dollar bills swimming in the bottom of my purse, how I can save more, how I can magically cut my spending in half while also enjoying all the creature comforts I adore, you know. The usual.
I attended the Hampshire High graduation on Friday (I was the tall one in leopard print, sidling up and down the field trying to get photos that didn’t look like the evening sun was blinding the Class of 2023), and student body president Alex Spencer’s speech – which had a central theme about financial responsibility – made money jump to the forefront of my mind once again.
Money isn’t the root of all evil, she said. It’s the LOVE of money that’s the root of all evil.
I’m taking that to mean that you’re not inherently evil if you HAVE money, but putting it above all else might be putting you on the highway to you-know-where. A good reminder and an excellent point for the graduates to consider.
This past weekend, I was visiting my friend Shamira and her boyfriend Jared in Baltimore. She lives downtown and doesn’t drive, so she’s big into taking Ubers everywhere.
We had a driver – “Leo” – who took us to brunch on Sunday, and while he was making conversation with us, I wondered if he, too, had been meandering the field during Alex’s speech.
“It’s not money that’s the root of all evil, you know,” Leo said. “It’s the LACK of money that’s the root of all evil.”
(A little reminder here that this was a pre-brunch, pre-coffee Uber ride, so a lecture from a stranger about how being poor feeds evil deeds wasn’t really what I was angling for, honestly.)
He had a few “hot takes” for the three of us:
Going to college is great, but only if you want to be a worker bee for the rest of your life.
Real success stems from ownership – in order to be considered truly successful and garner true wealth, you need to have created something or own something that’s just yours.
He asked where I was visiting from, and I said, “West Virginia.”
He said with a laugh, “Aw man, I’m sorry!”
I asked, “Why are you sorry?”
He started on another tangent about how downtrodden many folks are in West Virginia, how poor some of the communities are, how they have “nothing” – which, of course, he tied back in to his “root of all evil” point.
I asked him if he’d ever been to West Virginia. He said he had, just once – he’d been across the border down near Bluefield.
Had I been properly soaked in coffee at that point, I may have had a smart retort about how cities like Baltimore certainly have their own issues they deal with, the same way communities in the Mountain State do.
Or, I could have pointed out that when I was texting Shamira about the parking situation outside her apartment, she said, “You may be able to park out back – but the rat situation is intense.”
Not exactly endearing city life to me, and certainly not painting a picture of Baltimore – or any city – in a better or worse light than West Virginia.
Instead of snapping back at Leo, I just thought to myself, “I’m glad HE didn’t give a speech at graduation.”
Alex’s speech illustrated how adulthood is full of financial responsibilities and tough choices – and I thought about her speech while in the backseat of Leo’s car. Adulthood – whether you live in rural Hampshire County, West Virginia or a city like Baltimore – IS full of tough choices, sacrifices and fiscal decisions.
Money isn’t an abstraction – when you have it, things seem to go smoother. When you don’t, things seem to be harder. That’s sort of basic math, right? As the Class of 2023 moves ahead, their future won’t exclusively hold “the good stuff.”
Hard stuff is there, too.
“We have a lot of people, as a generation, to prove wrong,” Alex said in her speech. “We are not going to fall into the trap society says we’re going to.”
Adulthood, like the rat situation in Baltimore, is “intense,” and I think that these graduates – and young people today in general – are ready for it.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
