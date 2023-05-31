Emma June 2022

As a fiscally responsible, frugal spender – OK, cheapskate  – I tend to think about money a lot.

Why I never seem to have any, the delight I experience when finding rogue dollar bills swimming in the bottom of my purse, how I can save more, how I can magically cut my spending in half while also enjoying all the creature comforts I adore, you know. The usual.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.