My dear friend gave me a small throw pillow for Christmas many years ago. It’s red with the words “All is Calm in the Savage Household” written in white lettering.
At the time, I was knee-deep in raising an infant, preschooler and 8-year-old. As my friend knew full well, things were definitely not calm in the Savage household.
When I unwrapped the gift, she laughed. The instant she saw the pillow, she thought of me, since every time we were on the phone, things sounded chaotic at our house.
Every Christmas, I bring out that little throw pillow. Eleven years later, I can confidently say all is still not calm in the Savage household.
In fact, recently, as I was talking to my friend on the phone, I abruptly cut her off by saying, “I got to go,” followed by a click.
Now, we’ve been friends for nearly 20 years. I know not only did my friend completely understand, but she needed no further explanation. Talk about a Christmas gift; everyone should have at least one friendship like ours.
Raising 2 Savage teenagers and one Savage tween rivals those early days when I first received that pillow. Rarely do I sleep through a silent night.
Right now, “all is calm” is the furthest thing to come to mind when I think of the Savage household.
Last week, I was so preoccupied with some of our current parenting challenges that I misplaced my car on 2 different days in 2 different parking lots.
In my defense, the 1st time, our oldest daughter, whom I had just picked up from college, couldn’t find it either. Although, in all fairness, it’s a new car she’d only seen once before. On the other hand, I’ve been driving it every day for a month.
It might be a good time to revisit all those continuing education classes I’ve taken on practicing mindfulness.
If there is calm before the storm, it may never rain on a Savage parade. Just this past week, we had 1 Savage down multiple days with a fever. Another consistently slept until lunchtime and then wondered where the day went.
A 3rd Savage forgot to share she needed to complete a science experiment with data charts for the next day. Then, a nearly 10-year-old dog has begun gifting us, as our oldest daughter described over the phone, “something that looks like a meatball on the rug.”
Throw in Christmas shopping, end-of-semester projects, and typical working parent obligations, and this is the calm in the Savage household.
In a mindfulness class I once took, the speaker suggested, “it’s all about finding your calm in the chaos.” Thus, last Saturday morning, my husband left to visit friends, and our youngest daughter was at a sleepover.
Our son was holed up in his room with a fever, and as it wasn’t yet noon, our oldest daughter was still asleep in her room. The dog had already left her meatball in the yard and rested quietly on the clean rug.
A rhythmic sound came from the laundry room, but otherwise, the Savage household was silent. There, at that moment, I found my calm.
This Christmas, like the previous 19 or so, all will not be calm in the Savage household. However, I believe, just like the last 19 or so Christmases, there will be moments where we’ll find calm amongst the chaos.
In those moments of Savage calm, I’ll look at my little throw pillow and smile the same way I did all those years ago at the idea that all will ever be calm in the Savage household.
